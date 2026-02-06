How logistics is powering a diverse and resilient economy in major GCC countries 

The global economy is at a critical juncture, as there are trade tensions and geopolitical conflict. Against this backdrop, the GCC region has remained a beacon of strength and resilience. Dubai’s economy surged by 4 per cent in Q1 2025, recording a GDP of AED119.7 billion. Saudi Arabia has also made rapid progress, with the World Bank raising the nation’s 2025 economic growth forecast to 3.2 percent. In particular, the Kingdom’s tourism sector had an 8 percent growth forecast this year.

In the UAE, a rapidly growing population, driven by a strong inflow of expatriates, tourism and a rise in global investors, has ensured that Dubai remains largely unscathed from ongoing tensions. In fact, the emirate looks poised to navigate strong consumer demand in 2025, on the back of well-performing sectors, including real estate, tourism, hospitality, entertainment, and healthcare.