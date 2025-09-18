How Emiratisation is powering UAE’s transition to a knowledge economy

As the UAE moves forward on its path to becoming a knowledge-based and sustainable economy, Emiratisation plays a vital role than ever before. The government policy implemented to increase Emirati participation in the workforce has become a powerful driver of long-term national growth. It helps shape a more skilled and diverse workforce, create meaningful career opportunities for UAE nationals, and build a stronger sense of national identity and pride across all sectors of the economy.

Turning numbers into impact

Over the years, Emiratisation has been focused on increasing the participation of UAE nationals in the workforce, particularly within the private sector, where Emiratis have traditionally made up only a small portion of the employees. In fact, earlier reports show that Emiratis once accounted for 0.34 per cent of private-sector roles. However, recent momentum driven by national platforms like NAFIS is beginning to change that picture. More than 131,000 Emiratis are now employed in the private sector, marking a significant step forward in both representation and opportunity.

Despite these developments, significant gaps still remain that need to be bridged. For example, in the insurance sector, Emiratis currently represent just 22 per cent of the workforce, which is 2,159 out of 9,773 employees, as of June, 2025. To accelerate progress and promote meaningful change, the UAE has set ambitious new goals. By 2030, Emiratis are expected to occupy 50-60 per cent of roles in this sector, including senior positions and key leadership roles. These targets reflect a broader ambition; not just to increase numbers, but to create lasting and high-impact participation across industries.

Emiratisation as a strategic advantage

Currently, forward-looking companies realise that Emiratisation is not just a regulatory checkbox but also a strategic asset. By employing Emirati talent across all levels, from fresh graduates to C-suite executives, businesses can deepen cultural alignment, improve stakeholder trust and unlock new opportunities.

NAFIS plays a key role in this context, offering wage subsidies, training and recruitment support. These are not just incentives but instruments of change, helping both employers and Emirati professionals thrive in a competitive, future-focused economy.

Empowering future-ready talent

The most transformative impact of Emiratisation lies in its focus on skills development. In a world that demands digital fluency, adaptability and continuous learning, Emiratisation enables Emiratis to step forward not just as participants, but as leaders.

Initiatives that encourage upskilling, mentorship and professional development are preparing the national workforce to meet the needs of today as well as define the industries of tomorrow.

The convergence of innovation and Emiratisation

The UAE’s fast-paced digital transformation, driven by the rise of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), is opening up exciting new opportunities for Emirati professionals. As industries evolve, the need to align cultural grounding with innovation has never been greater.

Emiratisation plays a key role in this transformation. By investing in the development of national talent with expertise in emerging technologies, the UAE is preparing Emiratis not just to adapt, but to lead innovation and compete globally.

This convergence of technologies and talents is already underway. As AI reshapes jobs, decision-making and business models, Emirati professionals who develop strong digital and AI capabilities will be well positioned to excel in both performance and leadership. Recognising this, the UAE government is actively promoting AI literacy and digital skills development across all sectors, an action that is an essential component of the modern Emiratisation strategy. Starting this academic year, the UAE will also roll out a mandatory AI curriculum in all public schools, from kindergarten through Grade 12—ensuring that the next generation is equipped from the ground up with the skills of the future.

A foundation for sustainability and sovereignty

Emiratisation is also essential to the UAE’s broader national goals of economic sovereignty, social cohesion and resilience. By cultivating a locally rooted talent base across industries and leadership levels, the UAE is reducing its dependency on expatriate labour and building an economy led by a workforce that is both diverse and locally driven.

The evolution of Emiratisation is a unique factor. It is no longer just about filling positions; it is about building strategic capacity, nurturing leadership and empowering people. We believe that Emiratisation represents a redefinition of success, measured not just by how many Emiratis enter the workforce, but also by how much they contribute and shape the future. As the UAE continues its remarkable journey, Emirati professionals will remain central to the country’s progress, transforming challenges into opportunities and ambition into achievements.

The writer is Group Executive Director - Happiness & Positivity and Supply Management of National Bonds.