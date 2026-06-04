How Dubai’s economy powers ahead despite regional conflict

Dubai’s economy is powering ahead despite the ongoing regional geopolitical conflict, thanks to a series of initiatives and measures led by the emirate’s leadership and government entities.

At the first 2026 edition of the bi-annual City Briefing, Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), outlined actions taken at both local and federal levels to help the economy navigate the crisis.

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“The city’s response to recent developments reflects a mature institutional framework built on long-standing collaboration between the public and private sectors, enabling decisive action and steady performance. As we transition into the second half of 2026, our focus remains on sustaining long-term growth and strengthening global competitiveness. We continue to evolve Dubai’s tourism and economic proposition in line with our ambitions and the priorities of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, as we move forward with clarity, confidence and shared purpose,” he said.

Here is how Dubai is powering ahead with its policies and initiatives:

Leadership: It starts with Dubai’s leadership, which set the tone by example. In the wake of the crisis, senior leaders attended high-profile events and met with leading members of the local business community to demonstrate support and confidence.

Rapid activation of contingency plans: Immediately after the outbreak of the conflict, authorities activated contingency frameworks to maintain stability and assist stranded airport passengers and hotel guests.

Flight rerouting: In close coordination with Dubai Airports and aviation partners Emirates and flydubai, flights were rerouted to preserve connectivity for travelers while minimizing disruption.

Constant communication: Authorities provided real-time guidance to operators across hospitality and entertainment via channels including the Dubai Info Hub WhatsApp groups, coupled with clear, consistent international messaging to reinforce Dubai’s position.

Financial support: To support private-sector firms, especially SMEs, the government announced a landmark Dh 2.5 billion package directly targeting tourism, hospitality, and entertainment. Designed to protect business continuity and jobs and to safeguard the visitor and resident experience, the package combined targeted financial relief with expedited regulatory and licensing processes.

Food for thought: Restaurants launched dining initiatives to sustain activity and footfall, while hotels offered preferential rates, value-add packages, and flexible booking policies. Programs such as “Dubai, A Fine Way to Dine” and “Dubai Restaurant Week” encouraged residents to explore both new and established venues, bolstering the wider gastronomy sector. Chefs also mobilized industry-led support - from grassroots “industry takeovers” to collaborative “Family Meal” programs for hospitality workers.

Community solidarity: Dubai’s resilience has been visible across daily life. From national flags flying over neighborhood villas to gatherings at Kite Beach and Nad Al Sheba under the “We Love Dubai” initiative, a strong sense of community has prevailed. Long-term expatriates and Emirati families alike have acted as passionate advocates for the city.

Strategic renovations: Many hotel renovation closures had been planned well before the crisis. Forward-looking hoteliers used current conditions to reinvest in world-class upgrades, ensuring properties remain at the cutting edge as Dubai enters its next phase of growth.

MICE momentum: Meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions remain central to Dubai’s diversified, non-oil economy. Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) rolled out initiatives across sectors to give fresh impetus to the economy, while flagship events such as Global Village and the Dubai World Cup continued, underscoring business continuity.

Taking Dubai’s message global: Sustained public–private partnerships amplified Dubai’s voice internationally with a clear, consistent message: the city is safe, fully operational, and delivering world-class experiences.