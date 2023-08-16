How can Indian companies list shares on foreign stock exchanges?

It has now been proposed that Indian companies can now initially list their shares/securities at the International Financial Services Centre in Gujarat’s GIFT City

By H. P. Ranina Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 11:14 AM

Question: Have steps been taken to permit Indian companies to list their shares on foreign stock exchanges? I believe some of the well known information technology companies have done so.

ANSWER: At present Indian companies are permitted to list their shares/securities in overseas markets through the American Depository Receipt and Global Depository Receipt routes. It has now been proposed that Indian companies can now initially list their shares/securities at the International Financial Services Centre in Gujarat’s GIFT City. Subsequently, these companies can list their shares/securities in overseas markets. This will allow a platform to Indian companies to tap global investors for capital. Overseas listing will give a big boost for unicorn startups. Foreigners and non-residents who make profits while trading in shares of Indian companies listed on foreign exchanges will not be liable to pay tax in India on capital gains or profits arising from trading.

Question: The manufacturing sector in India has recorded a healthy growth rate. Is it because of foreign investors setting up base in the country and diversifying their production line?

ANSWER: Most foreign companies are setting up their base in India though they also have manufacturing facilities in East Asian countries. One of the reasons for this is the Production Linked Incentive scheme for the manufacturing sector, for which the Indian Government has made a budgetary allocation of Rs.2 trillion. The PLI scheme presently covers electronics manufacturing and IT hardware, automobile and auto components, drone and drone components, food processing industry, medical devices, speciality steel, high efficiency solar PV modules, telecom products and Key Starting Materials, drug intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. It is now proposed to extend this scheme to cover chemicals and petrochemicals as many foreign enterprises have shown interest for establishing a manufacturing base in India. However, these industries will be allowed to be set up only if they comply with the safeguards and restrictions in respect of carbon emission, pollution, both general and ground water.

Question: Is the semiconductor mission in India gaining traction? There has been a lot of hype about India becoming a hub for semi conductor chip manufacturing.

ANSWER: The India Semi Conductor Mission has started in earnest. However, it will take time to set up an ecosystem. It is necessary for design and manufacturing to go hand in hand and technology must be compatible with the rest of the world. The Government of India is working on skill development initiatives to train more than 100,000 engineers in the next five years. Semi Conductor manufacturing is a capital intensive industry. Private companies in India are also focusing on innovation, and research and development. Gujarat has taken the lead in providing a pro-business environment and to establish the right infrastructure to put an ecosystem in place. Two leading American companies are investing substantial amounts for setting up R&D capabilities to drive semi conductor design. Advanced Micro Devices proposes to invest US$ 400 million and employ Indian talent across every aspect of its global portfolio. Another American company Micron has announced an investment of US$ 2.7 billion in India for a high-end semi conductor testing and packaging unit. Foxconn is determined to create an ecosystem for chips in India despite the fact that it recently ended its joint venture agreement with Vedanta. It plans to create a diversity of local partnerships. Japan has recently signed an agreement with India for the joint development of the semi conductor ecosystem to maintain the resilience of its global supply chain.

H. P. Ranina is a practising lawyer, specialising in tax and exchange management laws of India.