Hotpack to initiate Industry 4.0 transformation for its 15 factories

UAE-based packaging firm ties up with Maxbyte

Officials at the signing ceremony. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 11:17 PM

Hotpack, the UAE-based disposable packaging products manufacturer, has signed an agreement with Maxbyte, an industrial digital, robotics, and training solutions provider to digitise all 15 of its factories in the UAE and other countries. With the contract, Maxbyte will work as a strategic partner to help Hotpack achieve Industry 4.0 transformation across its entire operations.

Industry 4.0 refers to the fourth industrial revolution that is characterised by the use of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and big data analytics to make manufacturing more intelligent, connected, and sustainable. It aims to transform the way organisations design, manufacture, distribute, and service their products to be more optimised.

Hotpack recently performed a demonstration of the plan of transformation for representatives from the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) during Industry 4.0 Demo Day at the company’s Abu Dhabi facility. The ADDED officials were impressed by the demonstration and commended Hotpack for its efforts to achieve Industry 4.0 transformation in its facilities, setting the standard for the wider industry in the UAE. The ADDED officials also provided suggestions to improve the process of transformation and implementation of the new technology.

Abdul Jebbar PB, group managing director of Hotpack Global, said, “We are happy to embark on our transformation journey to achieving the highest Industry 4.0 maturity level and we are looking forward to our partnership with Maxbyte to facilitate that journey. Maxbyte solutions are modular, scalable, fast, secure, affordable and platform agnostic, making them the perfect choice to help us achieve digitization.”

“Industry 4.0 is revolutionising the way organisations design, manufacture, distribute and service their products and makes the manufacturing connected, smarter and sustainable. Whether it is digital maintenance systems or real-time overall equipment effectiveness, it will enable us to maximise revenue growth, reduce costs and increase asset utilization. Most importantly, we will be able to drive these financial objectives with visibility, transparency, predictability, and autonomous adaptable systems,” he added.

Anvar PB, group technical director of Hotpack Global, said, “For the first wave of Hotpack’s Industry 4.0 transformation roadmap, the company will begin transforming three of its factories, located in Dubai Investments Park 2, National Industries Park, and Umm Al Quwain. The ultimate goal of the transformation roadmap is to achieve the highest level of Industry 4.0 maturity at the end of the three-to-five-year period. Eventually, Hotpack aims to digitize all 15 of its manufacturing plants, creating a smart, connected, and sustainable enterprise.”

Ramshankar CS, CEO of Maxbyte, said: “We are happy to work with one of the largest manufacturers in the Middle East. They have an extensive network across multiple countries that will benefit greatly from our deep tech, market-validated products, and solutions in digitisation, robotisation and decarbonisation to improve their operational efficiency. We look forward to helping Hotpack achieve the highest Industry 4.0 maturity level and beyond.”

According to Jebbar, the Industry 4.0 transformation is projected to reduce operating costs by 5 to 10 per cent, improve overall equipment effectiveness by 5 to 10 per cent and improve productivity by 15 to 20 per cent. Furthermore, Hotpack’s processes are expected to become 100 per cent paperless and will enable the company to completely avoid manual data entry.

Hotpack and Maxbyte will begin the transformation process by assessing the current Industry 4.0 transformation maturity level of the manufacturer based on the globally recognised Industry 4.0 maturity assessment framework from Acatech, Germany. The assessment will identify the areas of improvement for Industry 4.0 in the Hotpack manufacturing value chain and arrive at a transformation roadmap for the next three to five years.