Hotpack launches Dh1.2 million worth support initiative for UAE’s women entrepreneurs

Supplied photo

The initiative ‘Takkah’ was announced at a special ceremony organised for women leaders at the headquarters of Hotpack in Dubai to the celebrate the day.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 7:12 PM Last updated: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 7:14 PM

Hotpack Global, the world’s leading manufacturer of disposable food packaging products, has launched a support initiative worth AED 1.2 million, titled ‘Takkah’ for women entrepreneurs in the UAE’s food service sector.

The one-year-long project offers free food packaging products to small businesses and startups by women entrepreneurs. Its aim is to empower them on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The initiative ‘Takkah’, meaning power, has been announced at a special ceremony organised for women leaders at the headquarters of Hotpack in Dubai to the celebrate the day.

Shahana Ahmed, Head of E-Commerce at Hotpack Global, said, “We are proud to launch this project on this occasion. Focusing on women entrepreneurs in the UAE, the project provides Dh1.2 million support to women entrepreneurs for a year. The project, operated on the hotpackwebstore platform, offers free food packaging products to start-ups led by women entrepreneurs, and small businesses as well as women solopreneurs in the foodservice sector across the UAE.”

“Our purpose is to encourage, support, and build relations with these entrepreneurs. The ‘Takkah’ project is run online to enable us to serve customers throughout the UAE seamlessly while visually enabling these entrepreneurs to browse our wide range of product collections at any given time for them,” she added.

“We understand that a lot of women entrepreneurs are facing major challenges in terms of professionally managing their food packaging needs with the right products that are scientifically good and sustainable to meet their customers’ demand on time. With this project, we are addressing that challenge covering women entrepreneurs, especially those who are into foodservice with baking, confectionery, snacks trading as well traditional and modern cooking,” Shahana further said.

“A registration form is now live on our platform, where women entrepreneurs in the food sector can provide their relevant information to be part of the the ‘Takkah’ project. The process will help us identify them and start the monthly support in the form of free packaging products specific to their service models. In addition to this, the campaign will help them get more awareness and visibility for their businesses, brands and products. This is to support and empower by reaching out to the right people in the marketplace,” she concluded.

Hotpack has an increasing presence across markets in the region ad outside with 42 retail stores in GCC alone, apart from in India, Morocco, USA and the UK. It also exports its products to more than 100 countries.

The company has expertise in making products from paper, plastic, aluminum, wood and foam and have over 3,500 products in its portfolio. It also has 25,000 international brands as clients and 3,000 employees across 30 countries. The company has 12 manufacturing plants.

Hotpack’s online Eco Store, which promotes environment and sustainability, was launched last year on World Environment Day. The store primarily offers green recyclable products. With a turnover of over Dh950 million, Hotpack offers a complete range of disposable food packaging solutions. — business@khaleejtimes.com