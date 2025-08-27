HONOR opens new experience store at Abu Dhabi’s Reem Mall on August 29

HONOR, a global leading AI device ecosystem company, has announced the opening of its newest HONOR Experience Store at Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi, marking another major milestone in its commitment to providing UAE customers with direct access to its cutting-edge devices and reliable after-sales support. The new store, opening on Friday, August 29, will serve as a hub for innovation, community engagement and consumer convenience, offering shoppers the chance to discover HONOR’s latest ecosystem of smartphones, wearable, laptops, tablets, and accessories.

The launch of the HONOR Experience Store at Reem Mall Abu Dhabi is part of HONOR’s wider strategy to make its products and services more accessible across the Emirates. With a growing base of loyal fans and customers in the region, HONOR has been steadily expanding its retail presence through dedicated experience stores and service centres. This expansion is not just about showcasing the latest devices but also about delivering a comprehensive, customer-first journey that extends well beyond the point of purchase.

A store designed around experience

The new store spans 196.27 square meters, offering a spacious and modern environment for customers to interact with HONOR’s AI ecosystem of devices, including its flagship Magic Series, alongside a wide range of wearables, laptops, and accessories. The store has been carefully designed to create an atmosphere where visitors can explore, test, and understand how different devices fit into their daily lives.

Celebrating the grand opening

HONOR has planned a festive grand opening celebration for Friday, August 29 at 7pm. The event will give customers and fans the first opportunity to step inside the new experience store while enjoying exclusive offers created especially for the occasion. The evening promises to be more than just a ribbon-cutting; it will be a celebration of HONOR’s growing relationship with Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE.

Exclusive opening offers

To mark the launch, HONOR is introducing a series of promotions that highlight its appreciation for early visitors. Customers shopping at the Reem Mall Experience Store between August 29 and 31 will benefit from up to 50 per cent off on selected products, making the opening weekend one of the most rewarding times to explore HONOR’s technology.

Throughout the entire month of September, HONOR is extending the celebration with 30 per cent off on selected products. This ensures that customers who cannot attend the launch weekend still have the opportunity to enjoy significant savings.

As part of the opening, HONOR is offering a special promotion for customers purchasing the HONOR Magic V5 at the Reem Mall store. Each Magic V5 purchase will come with an additional 12-month extended warranty, giving buyers a total of two years of coverage instead of the standard one year.

This offer reflects HONOR’s confidence in its flagship foldable device and its commitment to customer peace of mind. By adding value through extended warranty coverage, HONOR is demonstrating that innovation is paired with long-term reliability. This benefit is exclusive to the Reem Mall Experience Store opening, making it a particularly attractive incentive for customers considering HONOR Magic V5.

Lucky draw on opening day

Adding to the opening day excitement, customers spending Dh1,999 or more on August 29 will automatically qualify for an exciting Lucky Draw featuring premium prizes.

Winners can win HONOR Watch 4 Pro, which represents the latest in wearable technology with advanced health monitoring capabilities and fitness tracking features. The prize selection also includes HONOR Choice Earbuds, delivering premium audio experiences with cutting-edge noise cancelling and superior sound quality, as well as the HONOR Choice Band, perfect for fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious consumers.

Additional prizes round out the Lucky Draw offerings, ensuring that multiple customers can experience the joy of winning premium HONOR products.

The all-new HONOR Experience Store is situated at Reem Mall, Level 1, D135, Al Reem Island - Najmat Abu Dhabi, and opens daily from 10am to 10pm.