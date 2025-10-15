  • search in Khaleej Times
Hong Kong trade body eyes deeper tech collaboration with UAE amid growing trade ties

Many of the companies in the HKTDC pavilion are leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance services across finance, infrastructure, healthcare, and logistics

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 7:51 PM

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is reinforcing its commitment to the UAE market, bringing a delegation of over 20 companies to Gitex Global and North Star this year. The initiative reflects HKTDC’s strategic push to deepen economic and technological ties between Hong Kong and the UAE.

Speaking at the event, Damiel Lam, Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa at HKTDC, emphasised the growing synergy between the two economies, particularly in innovation and technology. “The UAE government is actively diversifying its economy, especially in innovation zones. From our perspective, there’s significant room for collaboration,” Lam said.

Hong Kong, like the UAE, is investing heavily in its innovation and technology sectors. Lam noted that many of the companies in the HKTDC pavilion are leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance services across finance, infrastructure, healthcare, and logistics. “AI is a major focus. Our companies are deploying it to improve information security and operational efficiency. There’s a bright future for collaboration in this space,” he added.

Trade between the UAE and Hong Kong has seen consistent growth over the past decade. In 2024, bilateral trade reached approximately $14.8 billion, with the UAE ranking as Hong Kong’s 11th largest trading partner. Of this, $11.2 billion came from Hong Kong exports to the UAE, making it the 6th largest export market, while imports from the UAE totaled \$3.5 billion, placing it 17th among Hong Kong’s import sources.

Key export categories from Hong Kong to the UAE include electrical and electronic equipment ($7.32 billion), precious stones and metals ($5.25 billion), and machinery ($833.6 million).

Lam believes this upward trajectory will continue, driven by shared interests in emerging sectors. “We expect more exchanges between the two regions, especially in innovation and technology. The relationship is strong and will only tighten in the coming years,” he said.