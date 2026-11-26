Hong Kong’s fine jewellery exports to the UAE rose 21 per cent in the first eight months of 2026, highlighting the growing importance of the Gulf market for one of Asia’s leading jewellery trading centres.

The increase comes as trade links between Hong Kong and the UAE continue to expand. Hong Kong’s exports to the UAE reached $12.9 billion in 2025, making the Emirates its sixth-largest export market and 12th-largest trading partner globally. Pearls, precious and semi-precious stones, and jewellery ranked among the top export categories shipped to the UAE.

The data was released by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) during a media briefing in Dubai ahead of its twin jewellery exhibitions scheduled for March 2027, events that are expected to draw thousands of exhibitors and buyers from across the global jewellery industry.

“The UAE has long been an important trading partner for Hong Kong, with both sides sharing strong trade relations supported by ongoing government cooperation,” said Daniel Lam, Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa at HKTDC.

Lam said the jewellery sector remains a key pillar of bilateral trade and expects the relationship to strengthen further as demand for gemstones, luxury jewellery and precious metals grows across the Middle East.

“Hong Kong’s exports to the UAE grew by 5.5 per cent in 2025, reaching $12.9 billion, with pearls, precious and semi-precious stones, and jewellery ranking among its top five export commodities to the emirates,” he said.

The two exhibitions will be held under HKTDC’s “Two Shows, Two Venues” format. The 13th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show will run from March 2 to 6, 2027, at AsiaWorld-Expo, while the 43rd Hong Kong International Jewellery Show will take place from March 4 to 8 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The organiser expects around 4,000 exhibitors covering every stage of the jewellery supply chain, from gemstone producers and jewellery manufacturers to packaging specialists and providers of gemmological testing equipment.

According to Lam, shifting consumer preferences are also creating new opportunities for jewellery traders. He pointed to growing interest in vintage and antique jewellery among younger buyers seeking rare and distinctive pieces with historical significance.

“Vintage and antique jewellery is attracting growing interest from younger buyers seeking exceptional pieces with history and a distinctive identity, from antique-cut diamond engagement rings to signed vintage creations from renowned design houses,” Lam said.

To cater to that demand, the 2027 edition will expand its Antique & Vintage Jewellery Galleria, while also increasing its focus on gold jewellery, a category seeing strong demand across China, Southeast Asia and India.

Industry participants view the exhibitions as a barometer of global jewellery trends and a meeting place for buyers and suppliers seeking new sourcing opportunities and business partnerships. With Dubai continuing to strengthen its position as a regional hub for precious metals, gemstones and luxury goods, the rising flow of jewellery trade between Hong Kong and the UAE signals growing opportunities for businesses on both sides.