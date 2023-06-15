Homegrown UAE cosmetics brand seeks to make it big

Inspired by Ayurveda, Qaadu conceived in the UAE, launches operations

Shafin Kalathingal, Founder of Qaadu

Thu 15 Jun 2023

The global beauty and personal market is expected to reach $729 billion by 2026 while the Middle East & Africa region is worth $36 billion, and is expected to reach $61 billion by 2026, according to Euromonitor. GCC countries continue to have one of the highest per capita spend globally of $250 within the category.

Seeking to cash in on this rising trend, Qaadu, a premium brand specialising in ayurveda, plant-based, cruelty-free beauty and wellness products, announced its official launch in the UAE. Inspired by Ayurveda, Qaadu was conceived in Dubai.

“Recognised as a cosmopolitan centre that thrives on diversity, innovation, and sustainability, Dubai provides an ideal platform for our brand. We anticipate that the clientele of Dubai will embrace the product range that Qaadu has to offer,” said Shafin Kalathingal, Founder of Qaadu.

During the Covid crisis, Kalathingal, who was an investment banker in the UAE, lost his job. However, refusing to succumb, he launched Qaadu.

Qaadu, which translates to ‘forest’ in several Indian languages, takes inspiration from nature and herbal remedies for all its formulas. Qaadu has partnered with several pharmacies and hypermarkets across the UAE. The brand’s products are now available across Lulu Hypermarkets in the UAE. Qaadu is also accessible across pharmacy stores of DOCIB Group, Med7 and Aster Group. Qaadu products are extensively available on the brand’s official website, as well as popular platforms such as Amazon.ae, Carrefour UAE, Mumzworld, Bevegan, Noon and more.

Qaadu’s product line encompasses skincare, hair care, bath and body, and wellness essentials. “Our wide-ranging product portfolio caters to a diverse spectrum of health and wellness needs. From nourishing hair care solutions to revitalising skin care essentials, we offer a comprehensive selection suitable for individuals of all ages. Moving forward, our vision is to establish ourselves as the ultimate brand for health and beauty needs for the entire family,” added Shafin.

All products from Qaadu have obtained certifications from The Vegan Society of the UK, the oldest and most respected vegan certification available. Additionally, all their products are manufactured in facilities certified under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), and their nutraceuticals and ayurvedic wellness products are produced in facilities registered with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Qaadu has secured a favourable investment from an angel investor within the oil and gas industry. This funding will be allocated towards inventory management, product development, and marketing endeavours. The brand has also formed partnerships with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to initiate its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.