Home Centre bets on design and omnichannel growth in Middle East

Home Centre is focusing on in-house design, omnichannel retailing and changing consumer preferences as it seeks growth in the Middle East home furnishings market, according to CEO Arja Taaveniku.

The retailer says customers are increasingly looking beyond individual furniture items and accessories, opting instead for complete home solutions that reflect their lifestyles and personal tastes. This shift has led shoppers to purchase across a wider range of categories, strengthening engagement with the brand both online and in stores.

Taaveniku said Home Centre’s transformation strategy has centred on making the business more customer-focused and easier to shop across channels.

“Over the last few years, we’ve focused on making Home Centre more distinctive, more customer-centric, and easier to shop across every channel,” she said. “What I’m most encouraged by is that we’re seeing customers engage with us more deeply, whether they’re shopping in our stores or online.”

A key part of the strategy has been expanding the company’s in-house design capabilities, a move that Taaveniku said helps create products that stand out in a competitive marketplace while providing greater control over sourcing and production.

“One of the things I’m most passionate about is creating products that customers can’t find everywhere else,” she said. “In-house design allows us to bring our own point of view to the market and create collections that are distinctive, relevant, and tailored to the way our customers live.”

She added that the approach also supports profitability by improving operational control and product differentiation. “It also gives us greater control over the entire process, from design through to sourcing, which helps us deliver better value and healthier margins.”

The company has also invested heavily in integrating its online and physical retail presence as consumers increasingly move between channels during their purchasing journey.

“I don’t think customers see channels the way retailers do. They simply expect a seamless experience, whether they’re browsing online, visiting a store, or moving between the two,” Taaveniku said.

Looking ahead, she expects continued growth opportunities in categories linked to home upgrades, organisation, multifunctional living and personalisation. According to Taaveniku, consumers across the region are devoting more attention and spending to improving their homes, creating demand for products that combine style, quality and value.

“We see significant opportunities in helping customers create homes that reflect their personalities and lifestyles,” she said.