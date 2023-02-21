Hitachi Energy to supply the UAE’s first charging infrastructure for electric truck fleets

Initiative expected to help the country progress towards its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050

From left: Hitachi Energy's Niklas Persson, Managing Director Grid Integration; Johan Soderstrom, Region Manager, EMEA; Giuseppe Petrelli, Global Head of Marketing and Sales - Transformers division; and Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, MD, UAE & Oversight Countries. - Somshankar Bandyopadhyay

by Somshankar Bandyopadhyay Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 2:35 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 3:00 PM

Hitachi Energy has won an order from Admiral Global DMCC, a Dubai regional headquartered e-mobility and energy solutions provider for industries, to supply the first charging infrastructure for electric truck fleets in the UAE.

The scalable, grid-to-plug fast-charging solution will make it possible for fleets of commercial trucks in the middle-mile category to recharge simultaneously in a single location. The charging infrastructure, which is expected to be in operation by the end of 2023, will be used by multiple fleet operators that lease electric trucks from the Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba Group, one of UAE’s leading entities in transport and mobility solutions. Before this, only standalone chargers, which charge one or two vehicles at a time, was available in UAE.

Global demand for electric trucks is growing rapidly, especially among companies that operate large fleets of middle-mile and last-mile delivery vehicles. An enabling technology for the transition to cleaner electric trucks, has been fast, efficient, and economical, with the building of charging infrastructure for multiple vehicles, at fleet depots and delivery hubs.

“We are delighted to help the UAE take a further step on its journey towards a sustainable transportation future by providing the region’s first charging infrastructure for electric truck fleets,” said Niklas Persson, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business. “Our Grid-eMotion Fleet infrastructure will enable fleet operators to switch from diesel to long-range, low-carbon electric trucks.”

Grid-eMotion Fleet provides fast charging to maximise the use of each vehicle. It can be installed in new and existing logistics centres and scaled flexibly as the fleet gets bigger and greener. Grid-eMotion Fleet offers a seamless charging infrastructure that includes a robust and compact grid connection and multiple charging points, making it a well-suited solution for heavy-duty trucks requiring high-power charging.

“Our long-standing relationship with Admiral Global DMCC is a testament to our commitment to working closely with our customers to address their unique needs and provide innovative solutions that promote a carbon-neutral and sustainable future,” said Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy for the UAE, Gulf, Near East, and Pakistan. “As we look forward to COP28 in Dubai, we remain committed to supporting the global community in its efforts to combat climate change and achieve a net-zero future. We are committed to positively impacting today’s generations and those to come.”

“Hitachi Energy’s Grid-eMotion Fleet will support the company’s partners with proven grid-to-plug charging infrastructure solutions that will encourage the use of cleaner energy in zero-emission transportation. The solution platform will add value to Admiral Energy’s portfolio of electric vehicle solutions, expanding the scope of advancing sustainability in the transportation industry in the UAE, regional and global markets,” said Venkat P, Managing Director of Admiral Global DMCC.

The UAE aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement. Sustainable transportation is a key element of this ambition, which includes investing in electric mass transit systems and promoting the widespread adoption of electric cars and trucks. In November, the UAE will underscore its ambitions for a carbon-neutral world by hosting the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.

The Grid-eMotion portfolio comprises two solutions — Fleet and Flash that offer higher availability and reliability than conventional solutions.

Grid-eMotion Flash is a fast charging solution that uses the highest power input possible to flash-charge buses within seconds at selected bus stops, along the route. At the same time, passengers get on and off the vehicle.

Grid-eMotion Fleet is a centralised charging solution based on modular high-power DC converter topologies. The well-proven 1 MW centralised system, based on modular 100 kW charging converters, can be engineered to deliver charging following the recently evolving Megawatt Charging System (MCS) interface.

Flash and Fleet are equipped with configurable smart-charging digital platforms that can be embedded with a larger fleet and energy management systems. Additional offerings from Hitachi Energy for electric vehicle charging systems include e-mesh™ energy management and optimization solutions and Lumada APM, EAM, and FSM solutions to help transportation operators make informed decisions that maximize uptime and improve efficiency.

Hitachi Energy has won orders from customers and partners worldwide for its Flash and Fleet charging portfolio – a sign that Grid-eMotion is changing the e-mobility landscape for electric buses and commercial vehicles.