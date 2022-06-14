Hitachi Energy, Schneider Electric collaborate to speed up the energy transition

The latest Henley Global Citizens Report projected that 4,000 millionaires will migrate to the UAE in 2022, surpassing the big countries like Australia, Singapore, Israel, Switzerland, USA, Canada, New Zealand, UK, India and others
Hitachi Energy, a market and technology leader in transmission, distribution and grid automation solutions, and Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced today that they have entered into a collaboration to provide greater customer value and accelerate the energy transition.
The non-exclusive collaboration will support customers' sustainability efforts, including the decarbonisation of the energy and industrial sectors. Hitachi Energy can leverage Schneider Electric’s medium-voltage portfolio, while Schneider Electric will be able to use Hitachi Energy’s high-voltage portfolio to provide more comprehensive offerings.
This new collaboration builds on the trusted track record, global footprint, and extensive experience of both these sustainable energy technology leaders in delivering projects for renewables, data centers, mining, and other industry segments. Both companies expect this collaborative ecosystem to ensure benefits for customers across their operational life cycle, including a more holistic offering, strengthened supply chain and enhanced efficiencies.
“We continue to innovate with technology and business models to advance a more sustainable, flexible and secure energy system”, said Claudio Facchin, CEO of Hitachi Energy. “We have chosen to collaborate with Schneider Electric by enhancing our complementary portfolios and address the need of faster deployment of grid solutions for our customers,” he added.
“We are launching this collaboration to help our customers deploy the green electricity solutions instrumental in the fight against climate change”, said Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and CEO, Schneider Electric. “With Hitachi Energy, we’re committed to leveraging our respective strengths in order to solve our customers’ most pressing energy challenges,” he concluded.
