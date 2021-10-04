Hitachi ABB Power Grids to showcase sustainability and digital solutions at Wetex 2021

The exhibition aims drive integration among energy industry, create new trade opportunities, exchange ideas and experiences, and showcase the latest innovations.

Global power and technology leader, Hitachi ABB Power Grids, will reinforce and showcase its sustainability, electricity and digital technology solutions and services at the 23rd Wetex and sixth Dubai Solar Show, which is taking place October 5-7 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre on the Expo 2020 Dubai premises.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a Titanium sponsor of Wetex, the region’s premier event on power, water and environment event, organised by the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (Dewa).

“This edition of Wetexcomes at a crucial time for businesses anticipating a post-pandemic economic growth surge, ” said Dr Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director of Hitachi ABB Power Grids for the UAE, Gulf, Near East and Pakistan, said: “This year’s physical exhibition is also a testimony of the tenacity of the UAE in weathering the pandemic and normalizing the situation to pave the way for business and economic growth.”

This year, Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ key focus will be Sustainability and Digi-talization, demonstrating the company’s versatile range of technology and electricity solutions that will reinforce a carbon-neutral future. The solutions and services are aimed at helping customers overcome complexity, increase efficiency, and accelerate the shift towards a carbon-neutral energy future.

“We recently set out Sustainability 2030, our new strategic plan and commit-ment towards a sustainable energy future. Our presence at Wetexshow-case will highlight our range of electric solutions supporting the four key pillars of Planet, People, Peace and Partnerships,” he said.

“Our sustainable strategy draws inspiration from the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Each of its strategic key pillars is linked to business targets contributing to creating social, environmental, and economic values.”

Wetex is a perfect platform for Hitachi ABB Power Grids to highlight its latest technological advancements and discuss the latest trends related to energy, water conservation, saving natural resources, and building a sustainable en-vironment.

The company is participating an official partner in the Swedish pavilion at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai. Hitachi ABB Power Grids will become Hitachi Energy from October 2021. — business@khaleejtimes.com