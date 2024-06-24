Hindujas acquitted; not facing jail term

Indian-Swiss billionaire family members Namrata Hinduja (C) and Ajay Hinduja (R) arrive at the Geneva’s courthouse with their lawyers Yael Hayat and Robert Assael at the opening day of their trial for human trafficking earlier this year. — AFP

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 6:16 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 6:17 PM

The four Swiss-national members of the Hinduja family have been acquitted of all human trafficking charges after legal proceedings in Switzerland, according to a statement from a spokesperson for the richest British family.

Denying reports that the court had handed jail sentences to Prakash Hinduja, his wife Kamal, their son Ajay, and daughter-in-law Namrata for exploiting Indian staff at their Geneva mansion, the spokesperson said, “they have not been subjected to any imprisonment, conviction, sentence or detention.”

The Hindujas, whose family fortune is estimated at £37 billion, operate in 11 sectors, including healthcare, automotive, oil, and finance. The 110-year-old group was founded by Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, who began the family business by trading goods in Shikarpur town in the Sindh region of British India. The diversified group, which has a strong presence in the UAE, operates across 38 countries and employs around 200,000 people. “Per Swiss law procedures, the lower court's judgement is rendered ineffective and inoperative as the presumption of innocence is paramount until and unless a final judgment by the highest adjudicating authority is enforced,” the statement said, adding that the four family members have full faith in the Swiss judicial process and remain confident that the truth will prevail.

“The most serious of the charges, human trafficking, against them were completely dismissed by the court yesterday. It may be noted that the case has no complainants left anymore and they had declared in the court that they were led into signing statements that they didn't even understand. They had neither intended to nor initiated such proceedings. They further testified that the four Hinduja family members treated them with “respect, dignity and like family,” said the spokesperson representing the wealthiest family in the UK.

The prosecutors in Geneva had opened a case against the four members involving allegations of illegal activities, including exploitation, human trafficking, and violations of Switzerland's labour laws. The family members were accused of confiscating workers' passports, preventing them from leaving the villa, and forcing them to work excessively long hours for minimal pay, among other charges.