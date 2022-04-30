High Sloth NFTs sold out in 29 minutes for $1.2m

The programme will equip participants with the knowledge base required to develop solid sustainability strategies to lead their organisations in the field.
The new NFT drop from the High Sloth Society of 10,000 Elite Sloths recently organised a public sale that was sold out in 29 minutes for $1.2 Million dollars. The High Sloth Society NFTs started their public sale on the 28th of April at 12 pm UTC.
The Dutch auction price started at 1 ETH PER NFT for 400 of the legendary sloth collection. According to the auction mechanism, the price of NFTs was supposed to drop every 30 minutes. However, the entire collection sold out entirely on the 29th minute for a total of 400 ETH for 400 NFTs. This enthusiasm displayed by the community and investors instils faith in the project’s utility and functionality.
The High Sloth Society is a group of people that are no longer interested in money but want to focus on what money cannot buy. By owning a high sloth, the users are granted the opportunity to have a direct interest in the ancient artefacts.
The rest of the collection from High Sloth Society has still not gone live yet but will be available for public sale soon. Similarly, HSS recently accrued an artefact from Asia and, in first-of-its-type achievement, registered that artefact on the blockchain. All the NFT membership holders of the High Sloth Society have a chance to gain direct interest in these ancient artefacts.
Apart from this, the High Sloth Membership also includes branded games, branded merchants and members-only clubhouses with growing benefits. HSS is brought to the world by HeritageDAO, the first decentralised autonomous organisation in the history of crypto to purchase a national treasure. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com
