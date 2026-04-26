Held by presence: How homegrown businesses support the UAE in times of change

The writer is Founder and Creative Director, Piece of You

In conversations about the UAE, the spotlight almost always lands on scale. Towering skylines, mega projects, global investment flows. But daily life in this country is not sustained by scale alone. It is sustained by the small businesses that keep showing up, adapting, and serving, especially when circumstances become uncertain.

The UAE is a uniquely dynamic place to build something. Its population is constantly shifting, its neighbourhoods evolve rapidly, and its economic landscape is in a near-permanent state of reinvention. In such an environment, continuity is not guaranteed, it is earned. And the businesses that have earned it are almost always small ones.

What the last few years tested, more than anything, was the willingness to adapt without losing what made you worth returning to. The floods of 2024 didn’t give anyone time to consult a strategy document. Neither did the economic uncertainty that preceded it, or the cost pressures that followed. Large organisations respond with policy shifts and long-term restructuring. Small businesses respond in real time. They adjust their offerings, extend flexibility to customers, and find ways to remain accessible when people need them most. They don’t issue a statement. They adjust the menu, extend the hours, and pick up the phone.

Small businesses make up over 94% of all companies operating in the UAE and account for more than 63% of the non-oil economy. Those are not supporting-cast numbers. That is the main story. And yet the conversation about economic growth in this country rarely starts there.

What is becoming increasingly clear is that small businesses are not just surviving challenges, they are actively designing solutions for them. Across the UAE, many have introduced flexible, community-first models to support customers navigating rising costs: subscription-based services, bundled pricing, extended payment flexibility, loyalty-driven offers. A growing number are prioritising hyper-local sourcing, partnering with nearby suppliers to reduce costs and strengthen the ecosystems immediately around them.

Digital accessibility has evolved from a necessity into a long-term service model. Small businesses are offering direct-to-consumer platforms, WhatsApp ordering, and personalised online consultations, ensuring customers can access what they need without friction. For a big company, going digital is a transformation programme with a budget and a timeline. For a small business owner, it was a Tuesday. You either found your customers online or you didn’t find them at all. Today, 92% of UAE SMEs accept digital payments, a number that would have been unthinkable a decade ago. The ones who adapted quickly discovered something surprising: their reach grew while their character stayed the same. They were still the same business. They just existed in more places at once.

What has also shifted, quietly, is ambition. There is a generation of small business owners in the UAE who are no longer just trying to survive. They are building, investing in their teams, their brand, the long game. That confidence is grounded in years of operating in one of the most competitive and ultimately rewarding business environments in the world. The UAE has ranked first globally in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor’s National Entrepreneurship Context Index for four consecutive years running. But conditions alone don’t build anything. People do.

Collaboration has also emerged as a defining trend. Programmes led by Dubai SME are enabling local businesses, particularly in F&B, to integrate into major e-commerce ecosystems, offering operational support and performance tracking to help them grow without losing their identity. In 2024 alone, Dubai SME supported the launch of 3,461 new businesses, bringing the total backed since 2002 to nearly 20,000. Each one of those is a bet placed not on a projection, but on a place.

Beyond commerce, many small businesses are stepping into social roles. Pop-ups, community markets, and collaborative events are being used not just to drive sales, but to create accessible spaces for connection. In a country where many residents are far from home, these businesses create familiarity. They become trusted spaces, reliable services, and human touchpoints in an otherwise fast-moving environment.

The real contribution of small businesses in the UAE is not captured in GDP. It is captured in the fact that when everything around you is changing, there are places that stay. Places that know your name. Places that were there before you arrived and will, with any luck, be there long after.

That kind of steadiness is not ordinary in a city like this. It is, quietly, one of the things that holds the whole place together.