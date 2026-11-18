After years of rapid oil, gas and fuel sales growth, the US has become a dominant force in global energy markets. Export volumes may still grow from here, but the share gains that turned it into an energy superpower are getting harder to repeat.

Once one of the world's largest net energy importers, the US has emerged as a dominant exporter of crude oil, liquefied natural gas, propane, diesel and petrochemical feedstocks.

And following the drops in energy flows from the Middle East this year due to the conflict with Iran, US suppliers now command record shares of trade in several key energy products.

Those hefty trade shares have given Washington and US energy producers unprecedented influence over international markets.

The question now is whether the export boom still has room to run.

A mixed bag

In absolute terms, US energy exports likely have further growth potential as new LNG facilities are still being commissioned and domestic oil production remains near record levels.

But achieving the sort of market-share gains seen over the past decade will be far more difficult.

The US is no longer the upstart challenger in global energy markets, but a dominant incumbent that will be targeted for displacement by rival exporters.

And as energy production and export flows are restored in the Middle East following the damage incurred during the US and Israeli conflict with Iran, rival exporters from the Gulf can be expected to regain share from the US.

Energy producers in South America and Africa can also be expected to continue pushing growing volumes of their output onto international markets, as they fight for critical export earnings.

Still, the US looks set to retain a central role in global energy trade for years to come. It remains the world's largest producer of oil and natural gas, while its export portfolio spans everything from crude oil and LNG to natural gas liquids, refined fuels and petroleum coke.

That diversity of production offers trade flexibility that few rivals can boast. While Qatar's export fortunes hinge largely on LNG and Saudi Arabia's on crude oil, US suppliers can tap multiple markets and shift volumes toward whichever products offer the strongest returns.

Even so, the era of easy gains appears to be over. Much of the export growth that transformed the US into an energy superpower was driven by capturing market share from established producers.

Future growth will depend more on expanding total demand, securing new customers and maintaining cost advantages in increasingly crowded markets.

From importer to export powerhouse

Few countries have expanded their role in global energy trade as rapidly as the US.

Since 2018, US LNG exports have grown from roughly 5% of global LNG trade to more than 30% in recent months.

Crude oil exports have climbed from around 3%-5% of global exports to roughly 10%-15%.

Propane exports now account for around two-thirds of world trade, while US ethane shipments effectively dominate the global market.

Those gains reflect more than the shale revolution alone.

Europe's break with Russian energy supplies created an enormous opening for US exporters.

At the same time, instability in the Middle East increased the value of supplies originating from the US Gulf Coast. Buyers seeking security and reliability increasingly turned to American cargoes.

The result has been record export volumes across multiple energy commodities and a steadily growing US share of global trade.

The harder part of the climb

Yet the same data that illustrates the extraordinary US rise also points to an emerging challenge.

The largest increases in market share occurred when the US was building its presence from a low base.

Moving from 5% to 30% of global LNG exports is easier than moving from 30% to 55%.

Capturing nearly all global propane exports leaves little room for further share gains.

Even in crude oil, where opportunities remain substantial, the US has already roughly tripled its share of global exports compared with 2018 levels.

This is the downside to success in commodity markets. The larger a supplier becomes, the harder additional growth becomes. Every percentage point of new market share requires taking business from established rivals rather than simply filling unmet demand.

New rivals

The competitive landscape is also changing.

For much of the past decade, US exporters benefited from a series of extraordinary tailwinds: the shale boom, sanctions on Russia, Europe's search for replacement supplies, and concerns over disruptions in the Middle East.

Those conditions allowed US producers to expand into markets that might otherwise have been served by competing suppliers.

Future growth will likely be harder to come by.

In LNG, major competing export projects are advancing in Qatar, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and elsewhere. Additional supplies from those regions will increase competition for buyers in Europe and Asia.

In oil, any normalization of Middle East supplies would similarly give refiners more sourcing options, and reduce the appeal of US barrels that often require longer transit times and higher shipping costs than supplies from the Gulf region.

All of this means that future gains will likely depend less on geopolitical disruptions and more on straightforward commercial competitiveness.

Importantly, the US does not need to increase its share of global trade to increase export volumes.

If global LNG demand expands, US exporters can ship more cargoes even while competitors grow. The same logic applies to crude oil and refined products.

Indeed, additional LNG capacity along the US Gulf Coast could keep pushing US export volumes higher for years.

What appears increasingly difficult is repeating the extraordinary market-share gains of the past decade.