Hatta reservoir is on track for completion in April 2023

Sun 8 Jan 2023

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), inspected the work progress of the water reservoir project in Hatta which is 76.8 per cent complete.

The project has a storage capacity of 30 million imperial gallons (MIG), at a cost of approximately Dh86 million. It is expected to be completed in April 2023.

Al Tayer was accompanied by Abdullah Obaidullah, executive vice-president of Water and Civil, and Branly Nassour, vice-president of Projects & Engineering (Water) at Dewa.

The project includes the construction of two reservoirs with a storage capacity of 30 million gallons of desalinated water, the construction of supporting buildings, and the extension of entrance and exit pipes. The structural foundation works for all facilities and reservoirs are 100 per cent complete, while the above-ground works are 85 per cent complete, and nearly 98 per cent of the pipes have been laid.

Al Tayer said that the water reservoir in Hatta supports the Comprehensive Development Plan for Hatta, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, by enhancing the efficiency and reliability of the water network, improving the water flow, and increasing the volume of water reserves. This ensures the sustainability of water resources in line with the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy 2030, which focuses on enhancing water resources, using cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions.

Currently, Dewa is implementing a project to store six billion gallons of water in aquifers that can be retrieved when needed. This will provide the Emirate with a strategic reserve of over 50 million gallons of desalinated water per day in emergencies for 90 days, while ensuring the quality of the stored water remains unaffected by external factors.

