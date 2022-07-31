Hamriyah Free Zone partners with Rafid to set up integrated technical centre

The centre to provide vehicle repair, maintenance, inspection and registration services; The agreement to promote HFZA’s services offered to investors

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, and Salem Saeed Al Midfa, CEO of Rafid Vehicle Solutions, signed the agreement at the HFZA headquarters. — Supplied photo

The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) has partnered with Rafid Automotive Solutions to establish an integrated technical centre with-in the free zone and provide vehicle repair, maintenance, inspection, as well as registration services and roadside assistance.

In addition to promoting Sharjah's competitive edge, the partnership agreement will also fuel the effort being made by both parties to up-grade the level of their services rendered to investors in free zones.

The deal was inked at the headquarters of HFZA by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, and Salem Saeed Al Midfa, CEO of Rafid Vehicle Solutions, in the presence of senior officials from both entities.

Qualitative addition

Underscoring the importance of the strategic agreement, Al Mazrouei said: "HFZA’s cooperation with Rafid will undoubtedly improve the calibre of services made available to the business community in Sharjah, in line with Sharjah government’s directives, which has always favoured public-private partnerships to serve the wider community".

"The agreement is yet another milestone that would strengthen the quality of services delivered by the Hamriyah Free Zone to interna-tional companies be it existing ones or those looking to base their op-erations in a vital investment hub that guarantees the growth, devel-opment and prosperity of their businesses," Al Mazrouei added.

He went on to say that HFZA will make the most of all accessible re-sources to deliver the best services in accordance with the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and effectiveness, in addition to developing innovative solutions that would elevate the journey of companies operating within its borders to go above and beyond their ex-pectations.

Innovative solutions

For his part, Al Midfa emphasised that Rafid offers its innovative solutions based on the latest technologies under the supervision of a team of professionals while adhering to the best international standards, especially when inspecting, maintaining, and repairing vehicles or providing support services that investors may need.

"Our partnership with the Hamriyah Free Zone will play a significant role in expanding Rafid’s scope of work in various cities and regions of the Emirate", Al Midfa said, adding that Rafid has always been committed to providing the highest level of quality, efficiency, and speed in transaction processing in order to satisfy and ensure the happiness of investors.

In addition to offering industrial and commercial plots of land, HFZA, the second-largest industrial-free zone in the UAE, provides advanced infrastructure and modern facilities that strengthen external expan-sion plans for investors, especially in importing and re-exporting, to the world’s markets.

It also provides countless competitive advantages, most notably a single-window operation that boosts the efficiency of performance and eases procedures of doing business, along with multiple tax exemptions, repatriation of capital and profits, full foreign ownership of the business, and quick access to regional and global markets.

Established in 2017 in Sharjah, Rafid Automotive Solutions has rapidly grown to become a leading service provider in Sharjah for vehicle inspection and registration solutions, express vehicle services, accident management, roadside assistance services, and vehicle fleet management. Rafid’s business units include MotorCheck, AutoX-press, Rafid Accident Department, and Roadside Assistance (RSA).

