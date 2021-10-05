Hamid bin Salem named Chairman of International Chamber of Commerce
The elections also saw the appointment of Hassan Al Hashemi as secretary-general of ICC UAE.
Hamid Mohammed bin Salem has been selected as chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC UAE), with Mohamed Hilal Al Muhairi to serve as vice-chairman, following the ICC UAE elections, which took place at the headquarters of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry to form a new board of directors for the chamber in its eighth session
The elections also saw the appointment of Hassan Al Hashemi as secretary-general of ICC UAE, along with 13 other members representing the Chambers of Commerce and business owners in the UAE.
The newly elected chairman, vice-chairman and secretary-general expressed their appreciation to the members of the ICC’s Board of Directors for their confidence and vowed to drive the Chamber’s growth.
They noted that they will be preparing strategic plans based on the activities scheduled at Expo 2020 Dubai and in line with the efforts made by the UAE chambers and the business sector to implement the that support the UAE’s vision for the next fifty years. — Wam
