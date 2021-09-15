Hamdan bin Mohammed visits the Big 5 exhibition

Strong performance of exhibition sector in Dubai has stimulated market growth and opened up new opportunities, he said

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said that the extensive resumption of in-person events and trade shows in Dubai is testament to the growing pace of its economic growth.

Sheikh Hamdan said the strong performance of the exhibition sector in Dubai has stimulated market growth and opened up new opportunities. Dubai has created a fertile environment for businesses and investors to pursue growth and the emirate is partnering with multinational firms and major companies to contribute to the international effort to unlock new development avenues.

Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai has been able to create an exceptionally safe platform for global and regional industry players to resume networking, sharing ideas and innovation and exploring partnerships.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed’s remarks came as he visited ‘The Big 5’ exhibition, the four-day global construction industry event set to conclude at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on Wednesday.

The Middle East, Africa and South Asia region’s largest and most influential event for the construction industry featured more than nine specialised exhibitions that attracted 1,200 exhibitors from 50 countries and 20 country pavilions.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the vital role played by the construction sector in driving sustainable development. He placed major emphasis on adopting the latest technologies and using eco-friendly materials to ensure the sector has a positive impact on the environment while promoting growth and development.

Sheikh Hamdan toured various country pavilions at the event. He was accompanied on the tour by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his appreciation for efforts to ensure the highest global benchmarks of health and safety for exhibitors and visitors to the exhibition. He said Dubai’s ability to ensure stringent precautionary protocols and create a highly protected environment makes it one of the most ideal venues for global events and industry trade shows.

The 42nd edition of the event offered over 70 free-to-attend CPD certified talks delivered by 150 global speakers, covering critical topics such as Digital Twins, AI, Sustainability and Project Management, presenting a unique opportunity for visitors to stay up to date on trends in the sector.

