Half of UAE workers would consider quitting if asked to spend more time in office: Report

More than half of UAE employees will more likely to consider leaving their employer if required to spend more time in the office, according to the newly launched Michael Page UAE Salary Guide 2027.

The survey found that 51 per cent of employees would weigh up their options if office attendance increased. The finding underlines how important flexibility has become in one of the world’s most competitive employment markets.

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The guide also found that 78 per cent of professionals are open to changing roles, which adds to the pressure on employers to retain staff.

The research describes a workforce that is confident, mobile and increasingly focused on long-term career value. Other key findings include 23 per cent of professionals consider AI a threat to their long-term career prospects; salary expectations continue to outpace many organisations’ salary review budgets; and career progression, flexibility and learning opportunities are becoming increasingly important alongside pay.

The AI figure points to a shift from fear of disruption to a focus on productivity, innovation and career growth.

Employers rethink retention

Jon Ede, managing director of Michael Page Middle East, said employers were becoming more strategic in how they attract and retain talent.

“2026 has not been without its challenges. Heightened geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty have tested businesses across many markets. Yet the UAE continues to distinguish itself as one of the most resilient and attractive talent markets globally,” he said.

“We are seeing encouraging levels of hiring activity and a sustained demand for specialist skills. Our 2027 UAE Salary Guide shows that employers are becoming more strategic in how they attract and retain talent, while professionals are placing greater importance on growth, flexibility and long-term career value.”

As competition for experienced professionals intensifies, the study found that organisations are finding that replacing talent costs significantly more than retaining it.

Businesses that proactively review compensation, invest in career development and offer meaningful flexibility are expected to be best placed to attract and retain high-performing employees in 2027, the report said.