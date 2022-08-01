Haitham Al Ghais takes office as Opec Secretary-General

The guidance, which comes into effect on Monday, will assist LFIs’ understanding of risks and effective implementation of their statutory AML/CFT obligations, and takes Financial Action Task Force standards into account
Haitham Al Ghais on Monday took office as Secretary-General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) at the Organisation’s Secretariat in Vienna, Austria.
Al Ghais was appointed by acclamation for a three-year term at the special meeting of the Opec conference held on January 3, 2022.
He succeeds the late Secretary-General of Opec, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo.
Al Ghais – a respected oil technocrat and well-known Opec figure – brings a great wealth of experience from both his diplomatic background, as well as his extensive experience in the energy and oil sectors in both Opec founder member Kuwait and internationally.
The Secretary-General’s career in the global oil industry spans 30 years. He served as Kuwait’s Governor for Opec from 2017 to 2021. He was also a member of the Organisation’s Internal Audit Committee, which he later chaired.
Al Ghais was a leading member of Kuwait’s Delegation to the meetings of Opec and the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) between OPEC Member Countries and non-Opec oil-producing countries.
He was the first Chairman of the DoC’s Joint Technical Committee (JTC) following the inception of the historic framework in December 2016. He led the Committee with great distinction in its first year, and subsequently served as a Member of the JTC until June 2021.
Al Ghais is also a veteran of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC). He served at KPC’s offices in Kuwait; Beijing, China; and London. Before taking the position of Opec Secretary-General, he was the Deputy Managing Director for International Marketing at KPC. — Wam
The guidance, which comes into effect on Monday, will assist LFIs’ understanding of risks and effective implementation of their statutory AML/CFT obligations, and takes Financial Action Task Force standards into account
Egypt has also requested a new loan from the International Monetary Fund. That will add to an already sizeable foreign debt equivalent to almost 90 per cent of GDP
Emirates plans to cut the number of flights to Lagos to seven from 11 by mid-August, the letter said, adding it had $85 million stuck in the country as of July, a figure that had been rising by $10 million per month
Factories across Asia and Europe struggled in July as flagging global demand and China’s strict Covid-19 restrictions slowed production
Brokerage companies in the DFM added 20,552 new investor accounts in the first seven months of 2022
Infrastructure funds InfraRed and EIP are also close to making offers on the project known as Wikinger
Compare My Jet in its study based on metrics including annual GDP growth, corruption levels, financial stability, and GFCI (Global Financial Centres Index) rankings revealed that Singapore is the world’s most entrepreneur-friendly city
Khaleej times exclusively interviewed Lianne Braganza-D’Sylva, chief marketing officer at Cigna Insurance Middle East and Africa as part of the CX Evolve 2022 thought-leader interview series