Gulfood Manufacturing demonstrates hi-tech Dubai’s promise as global supply chain enabler

Global industry pioneers to reconnect at Dubai World Trade Centre from November7-9 to explore production advancements; Dubai’s World Logistics Passport to harness cross-sector strengths

Gulfood Manufacturing, the largest food and beverage processing and packaging show for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), will push Dubai’s transformative logistics abilities into the global spotlight when the world’s leading manufacturing innovators meet for three days of deal making and dialogue at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from November 7-9.

Dubai’s immediate and resilient response to supply chain challenges has resonated with the world’s leading manufacturing innovators who have signed up for the industry’s most influential event of the year, looking to network with global food processing & packaging and explore the complete range of ingredients and major production advancements for today’s manufacturing needs in a single forum.

The show comes as nations from across Asia, Africa and South and Central America line up to join World Logistics Passport, a new trading programme launched under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

Launched in the midst of the pandemic, the initiative — the world’s first freight loyalty scheme of its scale and type, which encourages local entities, freight forwarders and traders to provide additional trade in exchange for incentives — is aimed at enhancing global connectivity and boosting emerging market trade opportunities. It looks to combine the strengths of national trade organisations, logistics leaders and multinationals into “a close-knit alliance focused on trade growth.”

The initiative is expected to turbocharge supply chain development and bridge the emerging South-East Asia and Africa manufacturing hubs and Dubai, with its strategic positioning, stands to gain. To date 16 nations, from South America to the Sub-continent, from the Far East to East and Central Africa have signed up to the initiative.

Innovation Incubator

Dubai’s supply chain trade innovation has been a magnet for Gulfood Manufacturing which has a strong multi-national line-up of 1,250 exhibitors from 55 countries with many prioritising digital efficiency, sustainability, and food safety as key themes, with all looking for supply chain solutions to play their part. The exhibitor line-up includes many of the world’s leading manufacturing innovators and global food processing and packaging players who will demonstrate sector-breaking production advancements.

“All sectors are inter-dependent, and all are increasingly focused on digitalisation to enable supply chain transformation and progress sustainability and food safety. Dubai is now at the forefront of the supply chain’s digital transformation drive and we can anticipate some major partnerships emerging from this crucial industry gathering and its associated conference and exclusive industry talks,” explained Trixie LohMirmand, executive vice-president, Events Management, DWTC.

Opportunity knocks

Show’s newcomer, digital solutions provider Schneider Electric, says that although the F&B industry faces multiple challenges, there are opportunities to be seized. Mohammed Al-Khateb, Consumer Packaged Goods Segment Director Middle East & Africa said: “The food and beverage industry is going through a profound transformation driven by cost pressure, growing consumer demand for variety, and increasing regulations. At the same time, the potential for significant growth is there for manufacturers who are focused on digitising their operations.”

Al-Khateb says food safety has become a top priority with the F&B industry being the second most impacted by product recall insurance claims. And the new technology supply chains will be central to solutions.

“F&B companies need to deliver end-to-end traceability not only in their own factories but across their supply chain processes, too,” said Al-Khateb, citing simple product information management (PIM), food packaging serialisation, and automated label assurance processes as solutions.

“The pandemic showed how fragile supply chains can be, and there’s a drive from governments to develop food industries in the region. We’re seeing more of a push towards digital supply chains and end-to-end traceability,” he added.

“Demand has increased during the pandemic, and the most agile manufacturers have been able to take advantage of consumer demand. Agility comes from digital capabilities. We’re seeing this with Factories of the Future, which make use of technologies like 5G, IoT, and AI to reduce downtime, improve uptime, and ultimately produce more with less electricity and water. The future of F&B manufacturing in the region is going to be more digital and more sustainable, which is exciting.”

Dynamic marketplace

Sidel, the French supplier of liquids packaging equipment believes the Middle East, Africa, and India (MEA&I) region is a dynamic beverage marketplace with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.86 per cent to 2024 as it increasingly embraces sustainability.

“We have noticed that some countries such as Nigeria in the MEA&I region are implementing various strategies to tackle their waste problems, especially in terms of single-use plastic, whether via plastic bags, or increased recycling initiatives,” commented Harbinger Kathuria, Sidel’s Vice President Sales Beverages MEA&I.

Sidel promises Gulf Manufacturing visitors “a thorough understanding of the entire supply chain” with smart solutions that respond to the fast-changing market.

Industry A-Z

Supply Chain Solutions is one of six dedicated Gulf Manufacturing show sectors. Others are Ingredients, Printing & Labeling, Processing, Packaging as well as Automation and Control.

And to ensure the entire food chain eco-system is covered, three sector-specific events will be co-located alongside Gulfood Manufacturing: yummex Middle East, the region’s most established sourcing platform for the sweets and snacks industries; The Speciality Food Festival, the region’s leading event for the gourmet and fine food industry and Private Label and Licensing Middle East, the only Private Label and Licensing Exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa.

The right ingredients

Alternative food ingredients and trends such as plant-based proteins, dairy-free cheese and sustainable home-grown sourcing will be explored in the dedicated Ingredients pillar where the world’s biggest ingredients solutions providers, including bulk and commodity suppliers, convene. They’ll proffer solutions to improving taste, aroma, colour, texture, nutrition, production, storage, transport, and shelf life.

German pavilion exhibitor AVO-Werke August Beisse GmbH planning to unveil a whole new approach to spices as celebration of the company’s centenary.

The company’s spokesperson Jörg Hagemeyer promises to share “the latest ideas in spices, additives and ingredient trends” with the added advantage of customisation. “There is a trend more towards veggie products and ours will be a two-way conversation with us sharing our knowledge but also listening to the client,” he asserts.

Meatless industry future

The FoodTech Summit will signpost the sector’s future including the growth of meat alternatives. Sharad P. Barlingay, head, food technology, research and development, Mars will explore the drift away from meat and the momentum behind the rise of plant-based alternatives with solid consumer data and question how food manufacturers can pivot to meet the demand.

“Plant-based products are increasingly all the rage, taking over supermarket shelves and freezers around the globe. Not only for vegans, but general omnivores also now make up a large portion of potential customers driving growth in the market,” he said.

“Meat substitutes have been primarily consumed by vegan and vegetarian consumers seeking more ethical, sustainable and healthy alternatives to meat. A group of mainstream consumers called ‘flexitarians’ or ‘reducetarian’ are increasingly aware of how meat consumption impacts their health and our environment. This awareness drives a reduction of meat consumption and a demand for alternative sources of protein. The total market for meat alternatives is forecast to reach $4 billion by 2027. It’s good for health, sustainability and the planet.”

The whole nine yards

DWTC anticipates a slew of partnerships and business deals to emerge from the show across the entire manufacturing eco-system with outcomes providing a magnified view of the industry’s future.

“This is a totally well-rounded combination of events, with a myriad of interactive features, which will address the A-Z of the supply chain and its future needs. It is an essential gathering for anyone involved in any aspect of the spectrum who seeks deep insights into where they industry is going and what is needed to get it there,” added LohMirmand.

