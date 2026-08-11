Gulf shipping traffic via Strait of Hormuz falls to six vessels

On Monday, 25 vessels transited the Bab el-Mandeb strait on the Red Sea, broadly unchanged when compared with the 10-day average of nearly 24 ships, Kpler data showed

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 11 Aug 2026, 4:00 PM
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Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell to six on Monday, compared with a 10-day average of about 11 vessels, shipping data showed, amid fading hopes of a peace deal between the US and Iran.

Four commodity vessels, including two empty oil product tankers, entered the waterway, data from Kpler showed on Tuesday as of 0420 GMT. Two vessels — a small tanker laden with liquefied petroleum gas and another carrying residual fuels — exited the Strait, the data showed. In pre-war days, about 130 to 140 ships typically transited the strait.

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On Monday, 25 vessels transited the Bab el-Mandeb strait on the Red Sea, broadly unchanged when compared with the 10-day average of nearly 24 ships, Kpler data showed. US President Donald Trump on Monday responded to Iran’s conditions for a peace deal by laying out his own demands that Iran pay compensation for people killed in wars, attacks and protests.

The proposal was a response to Tehran's demands for compensation and an end to sanctions. The Iranian demands were largely in line with the terms of a preliminary peace deal signed in June, which has since broken down.

Since the war began in February, Trump has repeatedly swung between threats of escalation and assertions that a peace deal is close.


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