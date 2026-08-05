Gulf shipping traffic steady amid uncertainty of peace talks

Shipping traffic at the key Middle Eastern maritime chokepoints of the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb was little changed on Tuesday from the previous day, ship-tracking data showed.

Eight vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz, including five tankers and three bulk carriers, shipping data from Kpler showed, the same as the previous day. Six of the vessels, three tankers and three bulk carriers, were entering the strait, while a gas carrier and a tanker were exiting.

Roughly 130 to 140 ships would typically transit the waterway before the US-Israeli war with Iran began on February 28 and Iran responded by closing the strait.

Additionally, a liquefied natural gas tanker controlled by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co reappeared outside the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, carrying a cargo loaded from Das Island, according to LSEG and Kpler data.

The tanker Mubaraz departed Das Island, United Arab Emirates, on July 14 after picking up a cargo there, both LSEG and Kpler reported. It was last seen inside the strait on July 16, according to the ship-tracking data.

The tanker is currently off the western coast of India, both companies' data showed. LSEG data shows a discharge location of India's Dahej terminal in Gujarat, with an arrival date of August 5.

This is the third time the Mubaraz LNG tanker has exited the strait carrying cargoes from Das Island since the war began. The previous two cargoes were delivered to China and India.

In response to a request for comment, ADNOC said the company does not comment on the position, movements, or routing of its vessels as a matter of policy.

In the Bab el-Mandeb, 20 vessels crossed the strait on Tuesday, with 10 entering and 10 exiting the waterway, Kpler data showed, the same as the previous day.

Six tankers, three dry bulk carriers and a gas carrier entered the Bab el-Mandeb, while seven tankers and three bulk carriers exited, the data showed.

Some vessels may still be sailing with their transponders turned off, which are not considered in the counts.

Qatar said on Tuesday that mediators were making progress in efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war, driving oil prices lower, although Tehran has denied President Donald Trump's assertion that talks are already under way.