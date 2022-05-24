Gulf Print & Pack 2022 gets impressive response on first day

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 10:32 PM Last updated: Tue 24 May 2022, 10:35 PM

Printers from across the Middle East and Africa have filled the aisles of Gulf Print & Pack on the opening day of the show.

Gulf Print & Pack 2022 was opened by Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, director-general of the Dubai Department of Information.

Barry Killengrey, event director of Gulf Print & Pack 2022, said: “We are delighted with attendance at the first day of GPP. Pre-registration is double that of the previous edition of GPP, demonstrating the eagerness of the MEA print community to reconnect in person. We have also noticed a rise in the number of international visitors from outside the Middle East region.”

Highlights of the first day of GPP 2022 included the global launch of the Canon imagePRESS V1000. Other leading graphic arts manufacturers at the show include Heidelberg, Ricoh, Kodak, Konica Minolta and Xerox.

“It has been amazing to see our peers, partners and customers from all over the region, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar at GPP, after 2 years of virtual meetings. The pandemic has really impacted the way businesses operate and changed the printing and packaging landscape - in particular it has accelerated certain trends, including digital printing and our top priority is to help customers better navigate the changing landscape and operate efficiently in a post pandemic reality. Through our presence at GPP we are showcasing the depth of our portfolio and are very excited to set a new benchmark in production print, with the successful Middle East launch of the all new imagePRESS V1000," said Shadi Bakhour, Business Unit Director, Canon Middle East.

"The needs of our customers have always been central to our business philosophy, and we have ensured that we are able to demonstrate the practical applications, benefits and technical capabilities of our products at GPP. Our stand is divided into 5 zones with live demonstrations that underscore the real-life applications of inkjet, wide format and production printing and we look forward to sharing this technology with all visitors to GPP.”

Gulf Print and Pack continues until May 26 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (Sheikh Saeed Halls 1 and 2). — business@khaleejtimes.com