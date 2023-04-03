Gulf equities expected to be positive this week

Strong sentiment from rising oil prices and global cues expected to boost prices

The Dubai Financial Market. - KT file

by Somshankar Bandyopadhyay Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 1:11 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 1:48 PM

GCC markets are poised this week to react positively to strong global equity market performance and receding fears of a global banking crisis, a study showed on Monday.

A recovery in crude oil prices, driven by Opec’s recent decision to cut supply, along with disruptions in Iraq and Angola, is expected to elevate market sentiments. In terms of corporate activity, noteworthy events this week include Humansoft’s shareholders’ approval for dividend distribution and bonus shares issuance, Taaleem Holdings’ BoD discussion of quarterly results, Al Mazaya Holding’s BoD meeting to consider buying shares in a Turkish subsidiary, and HSBC Bank Oman and Muscat Finance’s FY 2022 earnings call, a note from Iridium Advisors said.

The GCC region’s real GDP growth is expected to slow from 7.6 per cent in 2022 to 3.5 per cent in 2023, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence report. The decline is mainly due to lower oil output and weaker global demand impacting the non-hydrocarbon economy. The report suggests that regional central banks have followed the US Fed’s lead on interest rates in hopes of addressing lingering inflationary concerns. While this strategy may exacerbate growth concerns, it is expected to boost the banking and financial sector’s profitability due to rising interest rates. The average CPI price index in the GCC region is predicted to moderate to 3 per cent in 2023, owing to lower commodity prices and reduced supply-chain disruption concerns.

GCC markets were a tale of mixed results last week, with Qatar (+2.1 per cent) leading the pack, spurred by strong support from local retail and institutional investors. Dubai (+1.7 per cent) saw an uptick due to gains in the financial, real estate, and utility sectors. Saudi Arabia (+1.4 per cent) benefited from robust corporate results and improved global macroeconomic conditions. In contrast, Kuwait (-0.0 per cent) remained flat, Oman (-0.2 per cent) extended losses, Bahrain (-0.6 per cent) erased previous week’s gains, and Abu Dhabi (-0.8 per cent) declined for the third consecutive week, primarily due to FAB’s underperformance.

On the global front, easing concerns over the banking crisis and a slowdown in monthly inflation contributed to the growth of the US market indices: S&P 500 (+3.5 per cent), Nasdaq Composite (+3.4 per cent), and Dow Jones (+3.2 per cent). European markets were similarly bolstered by a deceleration in Eurozone consumer inflation, with DAX (+4.5 per cent), CAC40 (+4.4 per cent), STOXX600 (+4.0 per cent), and FTSE100 (+3.1 per cent) all reaping benefits.

In global markets, Iridium Advisors expects US investors to closely monitor the upcoming jobs report, which is anticipated to reveal a slower yet strong pace of job growth (240,000) and steady wage growth. Additionally, the ISM manufacturing and services data will attract attention. In the EU, final PMI surveys are set to be released in a shortened week due to Good Friday bank holidays, while the UK will host appearances from BoE policymakers Huw Pill and Silvana Tenreyro.