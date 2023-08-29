Gulf CEOs more bullish on macro-economic outlook

Need for operational restructuring alongside financial restructuring stressed

by Issac John Published: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 5:28 PM

Chief executives and business leaders in the Gulf have become more upbeat on the global and regional macro-economic climate over the next 12 months, a survey conducted by Alvarez & Marsal shows.

According to the findings of the survey, business leaders and CEOs are expressing only lower levels of concern about the economic environment, while still acknowledging continued headwinds around cost of capital and inflation.

“The survey suggests that, while there is less concern (or perhaps more understanding and acceptance) of the macro-economic environment, there remain many businesses that are likely to become stressed or distressed in coming months. Cash and liquidity management, cost reduction, digitalisation enhancements, and revenue/sales improvement were identified by respondents as top priorities,” said Paul Gilbert, managing director, and co-head of A&M in the Middle East. “A period of higher interest rates than businesses have experienced in recent years combines with an anticipation by respondents of a stricter stance among lenders toward businesses engaging in perpetual restructuring without a clear repayment strategy.”

Key findings from the survey revealed that the number of respondents who foresee a deterioration in the macro-economic climate over the next 12 months has fallen from 75 per cent to 48 per cent. The main areas of concern remain cost of capital and inflation.

However, a significant majority (70 per cent) of respondents, although lower than the Q1’23 survey, still expect an increase in the number of distressed businesses over the next year, the global professional services firm said in its survey report.

“Almost unchanged was the number of respondents (73 per cent) who advocate that financial restructuring should be accompanied by operational restructuring. Similarly, consistent is the number who say that this is not frequently happening (76 per cent),” Alvarez & Marsal said.

Tax and regulatory changes were identified by 27 per cent of respondents as a business challenge, perhaps unsurprising given the introduction of the corporate tax in the UAE. “While the outlook for most sectors appears to have improved, retail remains a key sector of concern, with 69 per cent of respondents anticipating continued pressures due to tightening consumer wallets and the ongoing shift to digital platforms,” said the report.

While almost three-quarters of respondents emphasised the need for operational restructuring alongside a financial restructuring, fewer than a quarter reported frequently witnessing it in practice, the report noted. Repayment extension and temporary relief were identified as more common outcomes than formal debt restructuring. A&M surveyed C-suite executives based in the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain.