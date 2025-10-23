Gulf Cement Company joins Buzzi, marking a new era of industrial excellence in the UAE

The move underscores Buzzi’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the Middle East

Partner Content Share:









Follow us



Gulf Cement Company (GCC), a cornerstone of the UAE’s industrial landscape for nearly five decades, has announced its official integration into Buzzi, an international leader in cement and heavy construction materials headquartered in Italy.

The milestone will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, attended by senior executives from both companies, including Pietro Buzzi, CEO of Buzzi SpA, and José B. Sena, CEO and managing director of Gulf Cement Company and business partner, alongside key regional stakeholders and dignitaries. The event marks a transformative chapter for GCC - one that strengthens its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global competitiveness.

Founded in 1977, Gulf Cement Company has long been a driving force in the UAE’s infrastructure development, producing high-quality cement products and pioneering environmental initiatives such as waste heat recovery systems and carbon emission reduction programs. As part of Buzzi, GCC will now leverage the global expertise, cutting-edge technologies, and strategic vision to enhance operational excellence and expand its footprint across international markets.

“This integration is not just a business transaction - it represents a strategic alignment of shared values, innovation, and long-term growth,” said Pietro Buzzi, CEO of Buzzi SpA. We are delighted to welcome Gulf Cement into our family and look forward to building a stronger, more sustainable future together.”

“This partnership represents a defining moment for Gulf Cement Company,” said José B Sena, CEO and managing director of Gulf Cement Company and business partner. “We have successfully aligned international expertise with regional strength - paving the way for a new era of industrial excellence and growth.”

This move underscores Buzzi’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the Middle East - one of the world’s most dynamic growth markets for construction and infrastructure.