Gulf bourses slide on Fed rate hike prospects; Egypt edges up

Business-friendly policies, excellent infrastructure, and business reforms to drive foreign investment into the country
Most stock markets in the Gulf fell on Sunday with fears about sharp U.S. interest rate hikes and the prospect of weaker oil demand weighing on sentiment.
Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, posted a second weekly decline on Friday amid fears that rising Covid-19 cases in top oil importer China may squeeze demand.
Meanwhile, Gulf Cooperation Council countries are in the firing line of Federal Reserve policy moves as five have their currencies pegged solely to the dollar and broadly follow the US monetary policy moves.
Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.8 per cent, pressured by banking stocks, with Al Rajhi Bank down 1.2 per cent and Saudi National Bank dropping 1.7 per cent.
The Qatari index also dropped 0.8 per cent, extending losses to five sessions in a row, with financials and industrial stocks leading the losses.
Qatari conglomerate Industries Qatar lost 1.6 per cent while Qatar Islamic Bank was down 1.2 per cent.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index edged up 0.1 per cent for a sixth session of gains, with Elsewedy Electric advancing 2.7 per cent. — Reuters
The six-day mission was a hit for the SCCI as it helped explore new areas of commercial and industrial cooperation with Kenya and Uganda in such many vital domains as energy solutions, technology, food security, iron and steel, and agriculture
With Qatar’s inability to accommodate a huge number of football fans and the surged-up hotel prices, the neighbouring emirate, Dubai, has emerged as a second choice for many
Elevated margins asset quality pickup following a higher interest rate regime boosts bottomlines
First cruise passengers arrived on November 17, with 46 ship calls expected until June 2023 and more than 300,000 visitors during the cruise season
Transitions enhance propensities of economic sustainabilities, consulting firm says
5G introduction will ensure reliability and speed of data transmission
Remuneration received by individuals to perform director’s functions will be outside the scope of VAT