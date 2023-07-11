Guidelines for family business IPOs in India

Question: Initial public offerings by family owned private companies are gaining traction in India. What are the guidelines to ensure that the public has an adequate shareholding in the listed companies?

According to guidelines issued by the regulator, the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Sebi), every public company that is listed on the stock exchange should have atleast 25 per cent of its share capital with shareholders who are not part of the promoter group. In short, the public at large must hold atleast 25 per cent of the share capital in the listed company. Further, Sebi has issued directions that if more than 50 per cent of the assets of a foreign fund is invested in shares of a single business group, the fund should disclose the identity of its owners and also the names of the persons who control the fund. This has been done to ensure that foreign funds are not used by promoters to circumvent the minimum public shareholding guideline of 25 per cent in listed companies. Foreign funds will now have to make additional disclosures pertaining to ownership, economic interest and control. To ensure that the funds received by a listed company from the public are expeditiously utilised, Sebi has notified that from December 2023, shares of a company which has made the initial public offering will be listed in three working days after the date of closure of the offer. Currently, the listing can be done within six days of closure of the offer.

Question: The paucity of rainfall is a worrying trend not only in Europe but also in South East Asian countries. Will it adversely affect economic growth during the current fiscal year?

Some experts believe that the El Nino effect is responsible for the sparse rain. El Nino is a phenomenon whereby the water in the eastern Pacific Ocean heats up abnormally, leading to a reduction and uneven distribution of rainfall. On the other hand, La Nina is responsible for normal rainfall. However, studies have shown that there are other factors apart from El Nino which are responsible for adverse macro-economic situation. Such factors are disruptions in local supply chain and higher commodity prices. After analysing data for several years, the Reserve Bank of India has in its report concluded that there were years when despite El Nino effect, there was no adverse macro-economic impact in India as the local supply chain was well organised and food grains and essential commodities were evenly distributed during that period. It has also been pointed out in the report that the difference between the sea surface temperature of the western and eastern coasts of the Indian Ocean plays a crucial role. If the temperature in the west is higher than in the east, it leads to more rainfall in India, and vice versa. The data analysed shows that higher rainfall results in more agricultural growth which has a benign effect on core inflation.

Question: When frauds occur in companies, are the statutory auditors liable and can the minority shareholders hold them responsible for not detecting the frauds? Almost all companies present a clean audit report every year.

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) is the regulator for auditors and audit firms of listed and large unlisted companies. NFRA has issued a circular making it mandatory for auditors to report frauds. According to the regulator, some auditors are not fulfilling their responsibility of reporting frauds to the board of directors and the audit committee thereof, which is required under the Companies Act. In some cases, auditors have not reported the fraud based on a legal opinion. NFRA has also stated that auditors resigned after detecting the irregularities or frauds but did not report them in contravention of the rules and regulations applicable to auditors. It has to be noted that resigning from an audit engagement does not absolve the auditors of their reporting obligations pertaining to a fraud. In fact, where the amount involved is more than Rs10 million, the auditor is also required to report the fraud to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in case the Board of Directors does not respond within 45 days of the fraud being reported to them.

