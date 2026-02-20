GSEA launches 2026 cycle, offering UAE student founders a global stage

The Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA), the world’s premier competition for student-led businesses, has opened applications for its 2026 cycle, offering young founders in the UAE a chance to compete on an international stage. Established in 1998, GSEA has grown into a launchpad for high‑potential entrepreneurs who balance academic commitments with real‑world business operations.

Speaking about the programme’s significance, Leonard Rego, Chair of GSEA at the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) Dubai Chapter, said the competition stands apart because it evaluates the entrepreneur as much as the business. “GSEA is built around resilience, leadership and the demanding journey of building a company while pursuing a degree,” he said, noting that the network, visibility and mentorship students gain often surpass the value of the prize money itself.

Organised by EO, GSEA now spans 39 countries and connects participants to a powerful global entrepreneurial community. Eligible applicants include undergraduate and graduate students—full‑time or part‑time—who are between 18 and 30 years old and actively running a business they founded. Ventures must have operated for at least six consecutive months and generated a minimum of $500 in revenue or raised at least $1,000 in investment. Final eligibility decisions rest with the GSEA Management Team to ensure alignment with the competition’s mission.

For students in the UAE, the 2026 competition timeline is already set. Applications close on 28 February 2026, with the national finals scheduled for 28 March in Dubai. Successful candidates will advance to the regional quarter‑finals in Saudi Arabia on 7 May, culminating in the Global Finals in July 2026. Interested applicants can submit entries through gsea.org/apply, selecting Dubai, UAE, or reach programme organisers via gsea@eodubai.com.

Rego noted that the programme aligns strongly with the UAE’s thriving entrepreneurial landscape, where students increasingly convert ideas into scalable ventures. “The country’s innovation ecosystem is expanding rapidly, and GSEA offers ambitious young founders the credibility and global networks they need to accelerate from classroom ambition to boardroom impact,” he said.

While finalists compete for a share of $100,000, the organisation emphasises that the exposure is transformational. Participants gain access to seasoned mentors, sharpen their business narratives, and engage with an international community of entrepreneurs who often continue supporting them long after the competition concludes.

As Rego summed up, GSEA is “a gateway for student founders to step into the world with confidence, clarity and connections that can redefine their entrepreneurial journey.”