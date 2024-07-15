Growing fruits and vegetables in the UAE desert: Why the future of farming looks bright

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 8:51 PM

With its high temperatures, low rainfall, and vast expanses of desert, the UAE doesn't offer ideal farming conditions. But where there is a will, there is a way. My parents used to tell me that the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, brought foreign agricultural advisers to assist with establishing a farming sector in the UAE back in the 1970s. Those experts said that it was impossible due to the rigid conditions of the country. However, Sheikh Zayed didn't let the adviser's words kill his dream and carried on with his will, grit and vision.

Today reports from market researcher Mordor Intelligence estimate the worth of the UAE agriculture market will be $3.31 billion, which is expected to rise to $4.09 billion by 2029.

For generations, Emirati farmers and farm owners have used various methods to overcome the country's rigid infrastructural and logistical conditions paired with severe weather conditions to produce crops and livestock. The Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment's recent statistics show that 38,000 farms operate in the UAE. These farms generate over 156,000 tonnes of fresh produce annually, meeting more than 20 per cent of the country's demand. In 2023, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, the then Minister of Climate Change and Environment, announced that the UAE is improving hydroponic, aeroponic and aquaponic farming to increase domestic production to meet 100 per cent of demand by 2030.

Diverse specialisms

Traditionally, most Emirati farms were concentrated in the country's coolest areas, mainly Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Al Ain. Nicknamed the ‘tree of life’, the date palm is one of the crops that has always been deeply rooted in the country's history and heritage.

According to Food and Agriculture Association(FAO), the UAE is one of the largest producers of date, living up to its nickname as the ‘land of dates’. Studies show that the seven emirates are home to 40 million palms and 199 different varieties of dates.

This isn’t where it stops. Since modern cultivation and irrigation practices emerged, the UAE has also started to grow large amounts of fruits and vegetables, including tomatoes, cucumbers, leafy greens, aubergines and cauliflowers.

Sharjah has taken a monumental step and invested in wheat farming; it is reported that the emirate will cultivate over 1,200 hectares of wheat by 2025, a huge step towards food security in the UAE.

Fish farming is also taking hold in the UAE. While most salmon farms are found in cold countries such as Norway or Scotland, Emirati-raised salmon has been available here since 2019. In 2021, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office partnered with Pure Salmon, a global land-based salmon aquaculture company, to allow salmon production within the emirate.

In late 2023, the World Economic Forum and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives foundation agreed to launch the Food Innovation Hubs Global Initiative. This initiative aims to accelerate the use of technology and innovation in transforming food systems. They signed a memorandum of understanding with the Emirates Development Bank (EDB) regarding the programme on financing the introduction of technology in agriculture (AgriTech) into traditional farms, with a total funding pool of Dh100 million.

Sustainable and organic farming

The UAE government has significantly invested in sustainable farming techniques to align with its Net Zero 2050 vision. This vision was expanded globally by launching the UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action. This initiative has been supported by 159 signatory countries, showcasing a global effort to impact this field.

For starters, the UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has shown its keenness to promote the benefits of hydroponic farming. This method requires little to no soil, uses up to 70 per cent less water than traditional methods, and reduces the need for harmful chemicals. According to the Abu Dhabi Government website, around 200 commercial farms have embraced this technology, and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority development plan encourages farmers to use recycled or desalinated water sources and grow water-efficient crops resilient to the local climate.

With all of that, the UAE is also known for leading the way in using indoor vertical farms within the region. By allowing crops to be grown vertically in stacked layers and with minimal water use, soil, and land area, Bustanica vertical farm in Dubai is the world's largest hydroponic farm. Pure Harvest Smart Farms in Abu Dhabi is another successful example in the UAE and the region.

Potential obstacles

Emirati farmers encounter numerous challenges. The high cost of producing desalinated water has led some farmers to stop growing fruits and vegetables and focus on dates instead. Additionally, electricity bills for farmers can be excessively high during the summer months, and various permits are to be paid for.

Although locally grown fresh produce is tastier and more nutrient-rich than imported products, local fruits and vegetables are usually more expensive to buy in supermarkets than imported ones. This deters customers and negatively impacts Emirati farmers. All of this adds to the logistical and infrastructural problems that farmers face in navigating the agricultural sector. Government support The UAE government has implemented several initiatives to support Emirati farmers. Launching the ‘Enhancing the Sustainability of National Farms’ initiative has seen great success in increasing the rate purchased by government entities involved in the selected locally produced main food types to 59.2 per cent; increasing the number of beneficiary farms to 1,260; raising the reserve of strategic food products by 85 per cent in 2023; and increasing the total grain storage capacity in the country by 34 per cent. The Dubai Farms initiative, launched in March 2024, was a huge turning point for farm owners. Along with providing consultation services, distributor contracts, and subsidised supplies, the initiative also marked the launch of the UAE's farming association, which hosts farmers' markets and festivals throughout the year. Rise in demand Indeed, despite the large expenses involved and the issues caused by the UAE's lack of water and nutrient-rich soil, owning a farm in the UAE can provide a highly profitable and satisfying career. Home to one of the finest dining scenes in the world and an affluent, health-conscious population, the Global Organic Trade Guide reports that the UAE ranks in the top 30 globally in terms of forecast growth of organic products. Recommendations Farmers are very grateful and look forward to the government's agricultural vision.

However, many of them emphasize the importance of improved logistics and infrastructure. One way to start is by changing the roads in the farm areas from gravel to asphalt. From that, further consultations with the farmers can occur, which will most definitely add value to the pathway of the UAE’s Agricultural vision and impact its aims for food security.