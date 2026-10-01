Growing demand for Emirati content spurs new Emirates channel

Growing demand among airline passengers for content produced in the UAE has prompted Emirates to launch a dedicated channel featuring Emirati television programmes and original productions on its inflight entertainment platform, as carriers increasingly tailor their media offerings to regional interests.

The new Dubai+ channel debuted on Emirates’ ice entertainment system on Thursday, giving travellers access to a curated collection of locally produced shows and series. The move follows years of customer requests for more programming that reflects the UAE’s culture, stories and creative talent.

Boutros Boutros, Executive Vice President for Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand at Emirates, said passenger feedback had been a key driver behind the decision.

“For several years, many Emirates passengers have been asking for a dedicated channel featuring content created for audiences in the UAE. This service has therefore arrived at the right time. It will launch on October 1st with a dedicated channel, and we will keep on expanding the offering in the near future.”

The launch reflects a broader trend among streaming and entertainment providers to increase investment in locally relevant content as consumers look for programming that resonates with their own cultures and experiences.

According to Boutros, Emirates has seen sustained interest from customers in content that showcases life, culture and creativity in the UAE.“There is clear demand for programming that reflects the country’s identity, stories and creative talent. The Dubai+ collection responds directly to that interest by creating a dedicated destination for locally produced content on ice.”

The content library will be developed jointly by Emirates and Dubai Media, with future additions shaped by both editorial considerations and customer engagement. Titles will be selected from Dubai Media productions, with a focus on evergreen programming and a mix of genres and storytelling formats. Passenger feedback will also help determine how the collection evolves.

Mohamed Almulla, CEO of Dubai Media, said the partnership would give Emirati productions unprecedented international exposure. “Today, we are announcing a strategic partnership between Dubai Media and Emirates, through which content available on Dubai+, Dubai Media’s platform, will be made available on Emirates’ ice entertainment system. This will bring Emirati content and our local stories to Emirates passengers. As we all know, Emirates is a global organisation with an international presence, and this partnership will open new horizons for us to reach a much broader audience.”

Boutros said the Dubai+ offering would strengthen the regional dimension of the airline’s entertainment catalogue while complementing its extensive international content library.

“Our ice entertainment strategy is centred on providing customers with breadth, quality and relevance. Dubai+ strengthens the regional and local dimension of that offering by giving passengers dedicated access to content that reflects Dubai and the UAE,” he said.

The content library will be developed jointly by Emirates and Dubai Media, with future additions shaped by both editorial considerations and customer engagement. Titles will be selected from Dubai Media productions, with a focus on evergreen programming and a mix of genres and storytelling formats. Passenger feedback will also help determine how the collection evolves.

At launch, the dedicated channel will feature 10 programmes spanning 35 episodes and more than 20 hours of content. The initial lineup includes Dubai+ Originals as well as content from Dubai TV and Sama Dubai, with new titles and episodes to be added monthly.

“We want passengers to discover stories and perspectives, understand a part of our culture, that they may not otherwise encounter, and to develop a stronger connection with Dubai and the UAE. We hope the content encourages curiosity, creates meaningful engagement and gives international travellers a deeper understanding of our culture, creativity and evolving media landscape,” said Almulla.

The programming will sit within Emirates’ broader entertainment offering, which includes up to 6,500 channels in more than 40 languages. By creating a dedicated space for Emirati productions, the airline hopes to give international travellers a deeper connection to the UAE before they arrive and after they depart.

Boutros said the initiative also aligns with efforts to strengthen Dubai’s profile as a centre for culture and creative industries. “By bringing Dubai’s stories, culture and creative output directly to travellers, the collaboration allows passengers to begin discovering the city before they arrive and to remain connected with it after they leave. It also reinforces Dubai’s position as a global destination and a growing centre for media, culture and creativity.”

Almulla said the initiative aims to help international travellers better understand the UAE’s culture and creative industries. “We want passengers to discover stories and perspectives, understand a part of our culture that they may not otherwise encounter, and to develop a stronger connection with Dubai and the UAE.”