Gross written premiums increased by 31.2% Y-o-Y in H1 2024 to Dh35.7 billion: CBUAE

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 6:29 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 6:30 PM

The UAE insurance sector continued to grow in Q2 2024 in terms of gross written premiums, according to the Quarterly Economic Review issued by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Wednesday.

During the first six months of 2024, the gross written premiums increased by 31.2 per cent year on year in H1 2024 to Dh35.7 billion, mostly due to an increase in property and liability insurance premiums by (39.4 per cent) year on year, health insurance premiums by (30.7 per cent) year on year, and the insurance of persons and fund accumulation premiums by (9.1 per cent) year on year, and this growth resulting primarily from increase in group and individual life insurance premiums.

The gross paid claims of all types of insurance plans increased by 34.0 per cent year on year to Dh18.9 billion in H1 2024. This was mainly driven by the rise in claims paid in property and liability insurance by 46.2 per cent year on year, and 150 per cent insurance of persons and fund accumulation.

In H1 2024, the total technical provisions of all types of insurance increased by 22.8 per cent year on year to Dh94.2 billion. The volume of invested assets in the insurance sector amounted to Dh78.7 billion (50.8 per cent of total assets) compared to Dh72.9 billion (57.1 per cent of total assets) during the same period in 2023. The retention ratio of written insurance premiums for all types of insurance was 53.1 per cent (Dh18.9 billion) in H1 2024, compared to 53.8 per cent (Dh14.6 billion) a year earlier.