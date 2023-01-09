Gross bank assets up to Dh3.6 trillion by end of October: Central Bank

The service will facilitate trade activities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi by investing in the digital capabilities to ensure the sustainable competitiveness of the private sector
Gross banks’ assets, including bankers’ acceptances, rose by 0.9 per cent, from Dh3.583 trillion at the end of September 2022 to Dh3.615 trillion at the end of October 2022, according to the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).
In its report on the monetary and banking developments in October 2022, the bank said that gross credit grew by 0.2 per cent, rising from Dh1.873 trillion at the end of September 2022 to Dh1.878 trillion at the end of October 2022. Gross Credit rose due to increase in Domestic Credit by 0.1 per cent and Foreign Credit by 1.5 per cent.
The central bank attributed the increase in domestic credit to the increase in credit granted to the public Sector (Government-related entities) and the private sector by 0.7 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively.
Total bank deposits increased by 0.8 per cent, climbing from Dh2.187 trillion at the end of September 2022 to Dh2.205 trillion at the end of October 2022. The growth in total bank deposits was due to the rise in resident deposits by 0.4 per cent and non-resident deposits by 4.2 per cent. — Wam
Pre-pandemic report by PwC estimates that if OECD nations could reach the gender-parity levels of Sweden then overall OECD GDP could be boosted by $6 trillion – a figure higher than the annual GDP of Japan, the world’s third largest economy
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer inspects the work progress of the water reservoir project which is 76.8% complete
The insurance industry is currently underserved and offers a myriad of opportunities to expand through awareness-building of insurance benefits, says an industry expert
The income related to the services, where the services are provided or utilised or benefited in the UAE, will be considered UAE-sourced income
Tabbara explained that healthcare market opportunities, especially new hospital projects in the Middle East and Africa region are also set to grow to $68.8 billion in the coming year
Share sales of major companies drew keen investor response over the past year
A consistent global approach is yet to emerge on the categorisation of cryptocurrencies