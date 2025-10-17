Grand View Research expands Middle East footprint amid rising demand for strategic data insights

As Gulf economies accelerate efforts to diversify beyond oil, global market intelligence firm Grand View Research (GVR) is ramping up its presence in the Middle East, responding to a surge in demand for predictive analytics and data-driven decision-making.

The California-based company, known for publishing nearly 20,000 market studies globally, has significantly expanded its regional portfolio. In 2025, GVR produced over 2,600 reports, with more than 300 focused on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets. These span sectors including energy, healthcare IT, manufacturing, and financial services. Regional client engagements have also grown sharply, reaching 100 this year — a notable rise from just a handful in 2022.

“The scale of decision-making in this region has changed,” said Swayam Dash, Managing Director at GVR. “Businesses are moving beyond descriptive data to predictive models that guide capital allocation and future readiness.”

Recent projects include renewable energy market sizing, pharmaceutical pipeline mapping, and sustainability benchmarking aligned with UAE and Saudi environmental disclosure frameworks. These efforts coincide with record investments in technology and sustainability across the region. According to the UAE Central Bank, the country’s non-oil trade surpassed Dh2 trillion in the first nine months of 2024 — equivalent to 135 per cent of GDP.

Economic growth across the GCC is projected to reach 3.2 per cent in 2025 and 4.5 per cent in 2026, with data analytics and AI-led consulting expected to grow at double-digit rates annually. GVR’s hybrid approach — combining macroeconomic modeling with on-ground consulting — positions it to benefit from this momentum.

“Dubai has become a global testbed for strategic intelligence,” Dash said. “The Gulf is now exporting its own playbook for data-led growth.”

Middle Eastern firms are increasingly seeking insights to expand into Asian and European markets, particularly in emerging sectors such as green hydrogen, biotech, and semiconductors. While GVR declined to disclose future investment or staffing plans, Dash described the region as “one of the fastest-maturing intelligence markets globally.”

Industry analysts say GVR’s expansion reflects a broader trend of consulting firms repositioning to meet the Gulf’s evolving needs. As governments pursue Vision 2030 goals and private companies scale regionally, Dash believes the next competitive edge will be “clarity” — not just capital or infrastructure.