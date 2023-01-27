Grand Mercure Hotel Dubai awarded 5-Star Status

Hotel boasts 257 premium guest rooms designed with Emirati touches in the layout and décor

From left: Arsanious Saad: cluster director of sales & marketing; Cyrine EL Klifi: cluster marketing & pr manager; Yeshwant Halarnkar: cluster executive housekeeper; Yousef Masharqa: cluster director of finance; Tyrone Lodder: cluster general manager; Fadi Elias: cluster director of revenue; Ahmed Abbas: cluster front office manager; Khalill Ali: Outlets Manager. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 6:13 PM

Grand Mercure Hotel Dubai, part of Accor – a world-leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues across 110 countries, has been awarded a five-star rating by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

The hotel celebrated the achievement with an event showcasing its brand-new facilities. Guests were treated to an exciting line up of live entertainment featuring soulful melodies of a saxophonist, a breathtaking acrobat show, and an enchanting performance by a violinist.

“We are proud to welcome guests to experience Grand Mercure Hotel Dubai which is ‘locally exquisite and exquisitely local’, something that the brand is renowned for around the world,” said Tyrone Lodder, Cluster General Manager of Grand Mercure Hotel Dubai. "The hotel is centrally located only 10 minutes’ drive to Dubai’s key business hubs and leisure destinations such as Dubai Festival City, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and Dubai World Trade Centre. Elevating the guest experience is an array of exquisite facilities and beautifully redesigned spaces enriched by traditional UAE rituals, customs, and culture.

"What sets Grand Mercure Hotel Dubai, apart from other upscale hotels is its holistic approach to design and hospitality which is infused with a deep cultural sensitivity of the rich heritage of the UAE," added Tyrone. "From the moment guests enter the property, they are taken on a multi-sensory journey that immerses and awakens all five senses. From aesthetics to scents, every detail has been carefully crafted to provide an unparalleled 360-degree experience that is truly one-of-a-kind."

Grand Mercure Hotel Dubai, boasts 257 premium guest rooms designed with Emirati touches in the layout and décor. The hotel's luxurious accommodation is complemented by outstanding leisure and event facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool, Misk Wellness Spa, an executive lounge, a fully equipped gym, dining outlets, one café, and nine meeting rooms. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with locally produced dates and Arabic coffee.

The hotel also offers an array of enticing culinary experiences with its specialised and family-friendly restaurants and lounges. From breakfast at Walima Restaurant to mocktails at Huzza, specialty coffee at Qova, or al fresco dining at the pool deck, Grand Mercure Hotel Dubai takes diners on an odyssey of indulgence and discovery with the finest local and international flavours.

“At Grand Mercure Hotel Dubai, we invite guests to immerse themselves in the cultural treasures and rich heritage of the seven emirates,” added Tyrone. With a uniquely local spirit, we provide travellers and residents alike the opportunity to enjoy premium international service standards and exceptional facilities, where the community can feel at home while reconnecting to their roots and discovering the unexpected in design and dining.