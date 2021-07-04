Government entities in ME need to intensify efforts to digitise services

30 per cent of customers are dissatisfied with the complexity of official websites and the amount of information they have to provide.

Digital applications are revolutionising customer service and customers need personalised service with minimal interactions, which forces public and private service providers to digitally transform their business models, says a joint study conducted by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority and Strategy&, part of the PwC network, entitled ‘Building the future of public sector digital services’.

These entities must aim for an ‘invisible government’ that enables seamless services. For example, private companies would receive clearances and approvals without filing a request. To provide such a service, government entities should know their customers and facilitate data exchange among them.

Aisha Al Marzooqi, executive director of the Government Services Sector at the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: “The Abu Dhabi government has established TAMM, a one-stop shop for all services. TAMM is built on an entire system of digital capabilities with over 600 digital services. Approximately 90 per cent of total government transactions in Abu Dhabi are now conducted through digital channels.”

The invisible government envisions to integrate various services to limit duplication of application processes. By monitoring and sharing of data within a unified government platform and predictive analytics, governments can examine customer behaviour and offer relevant services. Such government-to-business-to consumer/business models can facilitate business transactions.

Hani Zain, Partner and member of the Telecommunications, Media and Technology practice with Strategy& Middle East, said: “A recent survey in one GCC country revealed that around 30 per cent of customers are dissatisfied with the complexity of official websites and the amount of information they have to provide. Invisible government customer service will make constituents’ lives easier and allow these entities to operate more efficiently.”

The Middle East is moving towards invisible government services. In Abu Dhabi, automatic exemptions and actions are becoming more common when customers change status or request certain services. For example, a person diagnosed with a certain disability at a medical facility is proactively registered to benefit from a range of government services and privileges. This enables the government to better reach people of determination and reduce application burden and waiting times.

