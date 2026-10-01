GOTECH 2026 opens in Dubai as energy leaders focus on AI and talent

Dubai’s GOTECH 2026 opened this week at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together energy executives, technical experts and policymakers to discuss how artificial intelligence, operational efficiency and workforce development are reshaping the industry.

The three-day Gas & Oil Technology Conference and Exhibition, hosted by Dragon Oil in collaboration with the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), comes at a time when the global energy sector is navigating geopolitical uncertainty, changing market dynamics and the push towards lower-carbon energy systems.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, inaugurated the event and toured the exhibition floor alongside senior government and industry officials.

Held under the theme ‘Energising the Future through Leadership, Innovation, Sustainability, AI, and Talent’, this year’s conference places particular emphasis on deploying advanced technologies while developing the workforce needed to support the sector’s next phase of growth.

In his opening address, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Chairman of ENOC Group and Dragon Oil, said the industry was meeting during a period of significant economic and geopolitical change.

“We meet at a time when our region and the world continue to navigate rapid geopolitical and economic transformations affecting energy security, supply chains, trade routes, and the stability of our industry,” he said.

Al Tayer noted that global energy demand is projected to increase by more than 20% by 2050, even as countries pursue a more diverse energy mix. He said this makes the conference theme particularly relevant.

Highlighting the UAE’s energy transition efforts, he said clean energy accounted for 32.4% of electricity generation in the country in 2025, with a target of 35% by 2031. He added that Dubai’s clean energy share is expected to exceed 24% by the end of this year, with goals of 36% by 2030 and 100% by 2050.

Artificial intelligence featured prominently in discussions on the opening day. Al Tayer said oil and gas companies in the UAE are accelerating the adoption of AI and digital technologies across drilling and production operations to improve efficiency and strengthen energy security.

“The initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence as a key driver of innovation, economic development, and sustainability,” he said, referring to the country’s planned 5-gigawatt Stargate UAE AI infrastructure project.

Abdulkarim Ahmed Al Maazmi, chief executive of Dragon Oil and conference chair, said the programme had been designed around the practical challenges facing operators.

“The GOTECH 2026 agenda reflects the priorities shaping the energy sector today, from production efficiency and the management of assets and mature fields to advanced technologies and digital transformation,” he said. “We have designed the sessions to bring together executive and technical expertise while maintaining a strong focus on solutions and applications that can make a tangible difference to operations.”

The conference programme includes discussions on mature field development, digital transformation, carbon management, robotics, drones, AI applications and talent development, alongside an exhibition and startup showcase focused on emerging energy technologies.