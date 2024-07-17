Google, Microsoft offer Nvidia chips to Chinese firms: Report

A person walks pass a Nvidia logo at Computex in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 5, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 5:43 PM

Google and Microsoft's cloud divisions are offering Chinese companies access to Nvidia's AI chips by providing data centre services in locations outside China, the Information reported on Wednesday.

The Biden administration has taken measures to prevent firms in China from using US technology for artificial intelligence, including advanced semiconductors, as the burgeoning sector raises security concerns.

Microsoft, Alphabet, Nvidia and the Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. The Biden administration has proposed requiring cloud companies to determine whether foreign entities are accessing data centres in the United States to train AI models, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in January.

Microsoft offers server rental services, including those with Nvidia's A100 and H100 chips, to Chinese customers through data centres outside China, the Information reported, citing an employee of the Windows maker with knowledge of the services and a person directly involved in the sales.

Google lets customers in China use servers based outside of mainland China, and is confident that its offerings comply with US export controls, the publication said, citing a person familiar with the matter.