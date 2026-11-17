Gold yet to reach its full potential despite safe-haven status, says DMCC chief
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and CEO of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, says the question is on how fast virtually regulated gold products can be brought into the market
- PUBLISHED: Tue 17 Nov 2026, 12:01 PM
Despite gold’s safe-haven status and being an exceptionally valuable asset, its full potential has yet to be realized, says DMCC chief.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and chief executive officer of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, explained that the precious metal would require the industry to tap into more structured finance and institutional investments. among other things.
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“Gold is an exceptionally valuable asset, but this industry has yet to reach its full potential in terms of unlocking that value through collateral, structured finance, hedging, clearing, and institutional investment,” he said, speaking at the Dubai Precious Metals Conference on Tuesday.
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“Today, the question is no longer gold or digital. It is how fast gold can go digital, and even better, how fast we can bring virtually regulated gold products into the market,” he added.
The DMCC chief added that silver, though less stable than gold, is as important for investors, adding “it is important to recognize that silver matters to this industry just as much as gold in investment, in jewelry, and in technologies of the future.”