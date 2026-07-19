Gold struggles to find direction amid inflation, oil volatility and rising dollar

Gold and other precious metals are facing a pivotal period as investors grapple with conflicting economic and geopolitical signals, leaving the sector among the poorest performers in the commodity complex this year.

The Bloomberg Precious Metals Index has fallen 9.5 per cent year to date, with gold down 8.2 per cent and silver, platinum and palladium all losing more than 20 per cent. The weakness marks a sharp reversal from last year’s powerful rally, although gold remains 18 per cent higher over the past 12 months and silver has gained more than 44 per cent, underlining the scale of the surge that preceded the correction.

Analysts say market participants are struggling to determine whether precious metals will be driven by softer inflation readings and geopolitical uncertainty, both traditionally supportive for gold, or by higher energy prices, rising bond yields and a stronger dollar, which tend to weigh on non-yielding assets.

“Gold and silver are now struggling to establish a clear direction as investors weigh competing macroeconomic forces,” said Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank.

Recent US consumer and producer inflation data initially boosted precious metals by reducing expectations of near-term Federal Reserve tightening. However, those gains quickly faded as oil prices rebounded and renewed US strikes against Iran reignited concerns that higher energy costs could rekindle inflationary pressures.

According to Hansen, rising oil prices often create headwinds for precious metals because they can lift inflation expectations, support Treasury yields and strengthen the dollar, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold and silver. However, a prolonged energy shock could also undermine economic growth, worsen fiscal pressures and revive concerns over debt sustainability and currency debasement, developments that typically favour gold as a store of value.

“The market’s inability to choose between these narratives helps explain the recent lack of direction,” Hansen said.

The uncertainty is also reflected in market positioning and technical indicators. According to a recent Forex.com analysis, geopolitical tensions have failed to trigger the usual safe-haven response in precious metals as traders focus instead on the outlook for US interest rates and the strength of the greenback.

“Conventional market wisdom suggests that heightened geopolitical uncertainty should lift precious metals. Yet the opposite has unfolded,” according to a market report from Razan Hilal, market analyst, CMT at forex.com. Gold is trading around 29 per cent below its yearly high while silver is down by nearly 50 per cent, the report said.

Hilal said that long-term technical signals are becoming increasingly important as both metals approach historically significant price levels. “Markets are entering a phase where long-term structural signals deserve as much attention as short-term macroeconomic drivers,” said Razan Hilal. “While dollar strength and elevated Treasury yields continue to pressure precious metals in the near term, the technical levels currently being tested have historically coincided with periods of accumulation and major trend reversals.”

Forex.com data shows that gold is testing a decade-long ascending trendline dating back to 2016, while silver is approaching a zone that previously acted as multi-decade resistance between 1980 and 2024.

Despite the weakness in precious metals, broader commodity markets continue to show mixed but generally constructive long-term trends, according to Saxo Bank. More than half of the commodities tracked by the bank remain in positive long-term trends when measured by the relationship between 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

However, the short-term picture is far less convincing. Commodity markets are increasingly fragmented, with improving momentum in agricultural markets such as grains, coffee and cocoa offsetting weakness in crude oil and precious metals.

“The broad commodity rally may therefore continue, but performance is likely to remain selective,” Hansen said. “In such an environment, understanding physical market tightness, term structure and regional supply risks will be just as important as forecasting the direction of spot prices.”

For precious metals investors, the coming months may prove decisive. A softer dollar, lower Treasury yields and easing geopolitical tensions could help revive demand, while persistent inflation concerns and elevated interest rates may keep bullion under pressure. As gold and silver hover around key technical levels, traders will be watching closely to see whether current price zones become the foundation of the next bull market or merely another step in a deeper correction.