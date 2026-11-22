Shoppers who put off buying jewellery for weddings, anniversaries, gifting and the festive season due to high prices are returning to UAE showrooms after gold prices fell sharply over the past few months.

Jewellers in the UAE said many residents are also booking rates in advance, exchanging old pieces or buying gold as an investment.

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On Saturday, 24K and 22K gold closed at Dh426.5 and Dh395 per gram, respectively. The precious metal has lost Dh59.25 in the past month and more than Dh93 per gram so far this year.

Spot gold closed at $3,524.8 an ounce over the weekend, down 4.33 per cent, reaching an over 14-month low amid pressure from a hawkish interest rate outlook and an AI-linked stocks selloff.

Chirag Vora, managing director of Bafleh Jewellers, said customers who had postponed purchases during the earlier high-price period were revisiting their plans, particularly for weddings, family occasions and personal purchases.

John Paul Alukkas, CEO of Joyalukkas Jewellery, said showrooms had become noticeably livelier.

“When gold gets more attractive, people notice quickly, and many of our customers had been waiting for exactly this kind of moment,” he said.

Some were buying pieces they had been eyeing for months, while others were planning ahead for weddings, anniversaries and the festive season.

Anil Dhanak, managing director of Kanz Jewels, said the decline had created positive sentiment among shoppers who had deferred purchases because of elevated prices. "Jewellery remains an important part of celebrations, weddings and gifting in the UAE, and lower gold rates are encouraging consumers to reconsider these planned purchases," he said.

Shamlal Ahamed, managing director for international operations at Malabar Gold and Diamonds, said the easing in prices had lifted footfall across its showrooms as customers sought favourable rates for both jewellery and gold investment.

Advance booking and exchange gain ground

Retailers said shoppers were becoming more strategic.

Alukkas said more customers were using advance booking to secure a rate before taking time to choose a design, while exchange of older pieces towards new purchases was also gaining ground. He added that younger shoppers were making their first gold purchase, often lighter, versatile pieces for everyday wear.

Ahamed said the growing adoption of rate protection and advance booking was a key trend. At Malabar Gold & Diamonds, customers can lock in prevailing rates through 50 per cent and 100 per cent advance payment schemes, which secure the rate for three months and six months, respectively. He also noted rising interest in contemporary, everyday designs that offer both style and value.

Heavier pieces and 22K in focus

Dhanak said some buyers were moving towards higher-purity 22K jewellery and exploring heavier designs that may previously have been outside their budgets. Customers were also comparing daily gold rates and making charges more carefully before finalising purchases, he said.

Vora noted renewed interest in traditional 22K jewellery, particularly among South Asian and Arab customers. Rather than simply spending less, many shoppers were looking to maximise their budgets by choosing slightly heavier pieces, upgrading designs or adding items, he said.

Wait-and-watch approach persists

Not every buyer is rushing in. Vora said that, given price volatility, some customers were still waiting in the hope of further corrections. Dhanak said some were spreading purchases or waiting to see how prices stabilise.

"Ultimately, the demand is being driven by a combination of affordability, confidence and the traditional emotional value attached to gold," Dhanak said.