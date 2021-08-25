Gold slips below $1,800; 24K trades at Dh217.25 in Dubai
Investors await Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Fed's annual economic symposium for guidance
Gold prices fell below $1,800 an ounce on Wednesday ahead of US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech for guidance on the central bank's taper plans.
Spot gold slid 0.42 per cent to $1,794.47 per ounce at 9.15 am UAE time. In the UAE, 24K gold was trading at Dh217.25 per gram at the opening of the market on Wednesday. Among the other variants of the precious metal, 22K was trading at Dh204.25, 21K at Dh194.75 and 18K at Dh167.0 per gram.
"The higher equity markets, the risk-on narrative... really diminishing the need for gold as a hedge," Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, told Reuters.
The coronavirus curve in some hotspots is easing and the US Food and Drug Administration's approval of vaccinations should also bring down the curve, Innes said.
The US drug regulator granted full approval on Monday to the Pfizer Inc Covid-19 vaccine, raising hopes inoculations could accelerate. Risk sentiment was also underpinned by remarks from top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci that the nation could get Covid-19 under control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up.
Investors now await Powell's speech at the Fed's annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on August 27 to see if he gives a timeline on the stimulus withdrawal.
The Fed is likely to "talk about the concept of tapering, but they won't give a timeline," IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.
"Everyone is willing to take a punt that they're going to maybe take a softer stance to tapering this weekend, and it's a good thing for gold."
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Maersk accelerates fleet decarbonisation with new ...
The new ships will enable the company to reduce its annual CO2... READ MORE
-
Energy
Oil up 2% on brighter demand outlook and Mexican...
Mexico offshore platform fire takes 400,000 bpd offline; US to sell... READ MORE
-
Local Business
IHC eyes deals worth ‘a few billion...
IHC, now the most valuable company on the Abu Dhabi bourse with a... READ MORE
-
Local Business
UAE outstrips global tourism trends in H1
The outlook for the ravel tourism sector has been brightening as the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Sharjah schools to close if students test...
Staff and parents are obligated to inform the school if cases are... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Abu Dhabi schools to set up isolation...
People with temperatures of 37.5 C or higher will be screened again... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: 5 most affordable areas to rent an...
Some mid and high-end units have noted rental drops of 10 per cent to ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE doctors conduct novel chemotherapy treatment
Treatment involves administering chemotherapy in the form of an... READ MORE
News
Dubai's most affordable areas: Rents start from Dh14,000
24 August 2021
News
UAE: Suhail star spotted, extreme summer heat to end
24 August 2021
News
Ain Dubai to open on October 21, tickets start Dh130 onwards
24 August 2021
Real Estate
Another Dubai villa sells for over Dh100 million
24 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school