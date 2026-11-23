Gold prices recovered from a more than one-year low on Monday as investors bought the dip, while the market looked ahead to upcoming US inflation data for further clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold climbed 3.9% to $3,669.83 per ounce by 12:01 p.m. ET (1701 GMT), after hitting its lowest level since September 2025 on Friday.

US gold futures gained 4.4% to $3,670.40 per ounce.

Gold prices fell more than 9% last week, as an AI-linked stocks selloff prompted some investors to liquidate gold to raise cash and meet margin requirements.

"There is talk in the marketplace that if the stock indexes continue to melt down, that will prevent the Fed from raising interest rates. I think that's an outlier, but that's supporting the rebounds in the precious metals markets early this week," said Jim Wyckoff, a market analyst at American Gold Exchange.

"The next couple of days of trading will go a long way in determining whether we have put in market bottoms or whether this is just a dead camp bounce in bear markets."

While market participants continue to expect a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike in December, they have priced out chances of a larger 50-basis-point increase, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Traders are awaiting the October Personal Consumption Expenditures index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, due on Wednesday, to gauge price pressures and determine the likelihood of further rate hikes.

"We expect the downward pressure to eventually reverse, but potentially more slowly around year-end," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

"Some hedge funds may be reluctant to rebuild risk into year-end, while the expected December Fed hike provides another reason to delay rebuilding gold longs despite lower speculative positioning."

Elsewhere, Nvidia said it was reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive, effective immediately.

Spot silver climbed 6.1% to $43.70 per ounce. Platinum gained 2.9% to $1,336.17 per ounce and palladium rose 0.8% to $901.52.