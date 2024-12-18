Gold prices rise: Indians opt for lighter, lower carat jewellery

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: Reuters file

Soaring gold prices have led many Indian families to opt for lightweight and lower-carat jewellery to stay within their budgets, industry officials said.

"I wanted to gift my daughter 80 grams of gold, but I was forced to scale it down to 50 grams because of price increase in the past two years," said Mumbai-based Shubhangi More, choosing a necklace with a traditional design for her daughter's wedding.

Gold prices in the world's second biggest buyer of the precious metal have surged 22% so far this year, after rising 15% in 2023.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Most Indian buyers prefer traditional jewellery, but now they want it crafted in lightweight designs to fit their budgets, said Bachhraj Bamalwa, partner at jewellery retailer Nemichand Bamalwa & Sons.

"Recognising this preference, we are stocking more lightweight jewellery sets while scaling down our inventory of heavier designs," Bamalwa said.

Advances in manufacturing technology have enabled jewellery makers to craft traditional designs in lighter weights, said Sachin Jain, CEO of the World Gold Council's Indian operations.

Buyers are also switching to lower carat jewellery to reduce costs, jewellers said.

Guddi Devi, a teacher from Jamalpur in the northern state of Bihar, bought 18-carat jewellery for her daughter's wedding instead of 22-carat.