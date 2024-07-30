Gold prices in Dubai inch lower in early trade

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 9:21 AM Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 9:22 AM

Gold prices in Dubai edged lower at the opening of the markets on Tuesday.

At 9 am UAE time, the 24K variant of the yellow metal fell half a dirham per gram to Dh289.0 on Tuesday compared to last night’s close of Dh289.5 per gram. Among the other variants, the 22K, 21K and 18K opened at Dh267.5, Dh259.0 and Dh222.0 per gram, respectively.

Globally, spot gold was up 0.24 per cent at $2,386.86 per ounce at 9.05am.

Rania Gule, market analyst at XS.com, said gold prices were influenced by the strength of the US dollar after facing resistance around $2,400 on Monday.

“News reports suggesting that the conflict in the Middle East may extend to Lebanon have kept investor concerns high, providing a competitive edge for the US dollar as a haven. Geopolitical risks overshadow key events of the week, particularly the Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for Wednesday,” she added.